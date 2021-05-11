United States welcomes three-day Taliban Eid ceasefire in Afghanistan | Asian News





Dozens died in separate bombings over the weekend as violence in Afghanistan escalates ahead of the withdrawal of US troops.

The United States hailed the Taliban’s announcement that a three-day ceasefire would come into effect in Afghanistan to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday, but urged the group to agree to a more truce. long term.

We welcome this announcement and any initiative to free the Afghan people from violence, State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a press conference in Washington, DC on Monday.

We urge the Taliban to extend this ceasefire and order a significant reduction in violence, Price said.

The Taliban said earlier Monday that the ceasefire would come into effect later this week for the holidays, which take place at the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Hours earlier, a roadside bomb detonated a bus in Zabul province in southern Afghanistan, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens, Reuters news agency reported.

On May 8, a devastating bomb attack on a school in Kabul killed 58 people and injured more than 100, many of them schoolgirls.

The United States has called on the Taliban to end attacks on civilians and Afghan government police and military forces as US and NATO troops prepare to withdraw from the country before the September deadline.

The United States is also urging the Taliban to agree to a permanent ceasefire and political settlement to end the violence, the United States Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Twitter.

But the Afghans deserve much more: a political settlement and a permanent ceasefire. We therefore urge the Afghans to speed up negotiations on a political settlement and an end to this senseless war. This is what the Afghan people aspire to. The United States supports them.

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@ US4AfghanPeace) May 10, 2021

President Joe Biden ordered most US forces to withdraw from Afghanistan before September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 Al Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington that prompted the US invasion of the country.

The Biden administration has said the United States will maintain an embassy in Kabul and military capabilities to mount counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan even when American troops leave.

We will have resources in the region and capacity on the horizon if threats emerge, Price said on Monday.

Over the weekend, a series of three explosions rocked a joint school for boys and girls in a Shiite neighborhood in western Kabul as students finished their classes and returned home.

The Taliban condemned the attack and denied any responsibility. Price said the United States is still working to determine who was behind the explosion.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Kabul on May 10, 2021 [Handout via Reuters]Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday declared a national day of mourning after the deadly attack.

In addition, Monday in Kabul, the Chief of Staff of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met with Ghani to offer the Pakistanis their support in political negotiations with the Taliban.

We will always support [an] An Afghan-led, Afghan-led peace process is based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders, according to a Pakistani military statement.

General Bajwa was accompanied to the meeting by the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Sir Nick Carter. The UK has approximately 750 troops as part of the NATO contingent of 7,000 troops in Afghanistan.

In recent weeks, Pakistan has negotiated with rebel fighters to convince them to commit to a ceasefire, diplomatic and Taliban sources told Reuters.

