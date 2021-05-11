UK deficit rally short at risk of cutting pound





A hole in the UK finances worries economists and raises concerns about the pound. This time, the huge budget deficit caused by the epidemic is not a problem.

The focus is gradually shifting to the current account shortage, the difference between money coming into and out of the UK. Britain’s post-Brexit relations with the European Union and the rebound from the pandemic are expected to have the largest gap since World War II this year.

It will test the willingness of foreign investors to buy UK assets to continue funding the country’s spending habits. According to data on Wednesday, the UK recorded the largest trade deficit in history for the first quarter after completing its withdrawal agreement with the EU.

Weakness

British officials predict the largest current account deficit since World War II

Source: National Statistical Office, Budget Office

Credit Suisse’s European economist Sonali Punhani said, “The big leap in the trade deficit could be questioned whether it could be sustained by capital flows. “This could increase the demand for premium investors to invest in UK assets.”

This deficit is adding to the long-term risk that the pound looms over, including the prospect of another Scottish independence referendum. The currency rally this year amid brightening economic outlook, but strategists say there will be no bigger gains.

According to UK fiscal surveillance, the current account gap, which includes the flow of investment income, will almost double this year, at 6.4% of economic production. This outlook reflects strong demand for foreign-made products as the economy recovers at the pace of the epidemic and export performance from Brexit.

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“It is well known that the UK is a serial borrower from all over the world. One of the potential consequences of recovering faster and faster than other countries in the world is that the UK’s current account deficit widens further as export growth lags behind imports. If the UK’s recovery proceeds as expected, it will catch the attention of investors.”

-British Chief Economist Dan Hanson.

The Bank of England, which significantly upgraded the UK’s economic outlook last week, predicts an 8.5% increase in imports and little growth in exports. The International Monetary Fund says the UK will suffer the biggest shortages among major industrial countries.

Trade imbalance

The UK is experiencing the largest current account deficit for the Group of Seven.

Source: International Monetary Fund

In recent years, the UK has had no problems funding that gap. Fascinated by the strong legal and financial system and the prospects of a decent return on investment, foreigners have proven themselves to be avid buyers of British companies and London luxury real estate. They also bought British stocks and debt.

You may think the UK will continue to be a good bet, but the economy is expected to outgrow its main competitors this year. Brexit raised several awkward questions.

The UK is no longer part of the EU single market and was the main reason many companies decided to invest in the UK.

The government also appears to have abandoned the idea of ​​attracting investors by switching the UK to “Singapore in Europe” with low taxes and light touch regulations. In March’s budget, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak raised taxes to levels not seen for half a century as businesses have been burdened to avoid the biggest budget deficit in peacetime.

In a recent research report, RBC Capital Markets said the UK could no longer be a “natural haven” for foreign direct investment. Neither the pound nor the UK stocks are currently trading at low levels.

“There is no strong reason to think that foreign capital inflows will overflow for trading,” said Adam Cole, RBC’s chief currency strategist.

Cole expects the pound to fall to $1.25 per euro and 91 pence by the end of this year and further bearish in 2022. Currently, sterling is $1.41 per euro and 86 pence.

Certainly, the large current account deficit does not bear the fears that have been ignited in the past decades when the crisis was triggered by attempts to support fixed exchange rates by depleting gold and currency reserves. The devaluation of the pound in 1967, which insulted Harold Wilson’s Labor government, suffered years of balance problems.

Now, the pound floats freely, which could drop the exchange rate to the level that foreign investors once again find UK assets attractive, and the UK can avoid a sudden funding crisis.

However, UK assets currently owned by foreigners are worth about six times the size of the economy, so adjustments may not be difficult. RBC’s Cole points out that recent inflows are shifting to loans and deposits. It’s a “hot money” that can quickly leave your country if your feelings for England worsen.

“The seemingly unsustainable deficit can last a very long time and it doesn’t seem to matter until it becomes a problem,” he said on Monday. “It doesn’t seem like anything else matters when you do that.”

