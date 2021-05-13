UK Mayor Weathervane Points To Demand For Urban Outskirts And Suburbs





According to Rightmove’s Thursday report, home buyers hotspots in the UK are all located on the outskirts of major cities or within suburbs.

This data set shows the most sought after regions based on the number of potential buyers who set up instant notifications about properties coming to market in a specific region in March 2021.

Number one is Desbury, a green suburb of Manchester. One of the most expensive neighborhoods in the region, the average ask price in the neighborhood was 367,429 (US$515,135) in April, up 5% over the same period last year, and 45% in April 2011 from 10 years ago.

During 2021, the Didsbury real estate market surged with record sales levels and many real estate generating multiple bids, Rob Kennedy, managing director of local real estate agency Philip James Kennedy, said in a report. As a result, home prices have risen, and the property is sold and completed faster.

During the coronavirus outbreak, the importance of homes increased as many buyers wanted more space in their homes. Many buyers who want more space for relaxation and exercise, more outdoor space, easy access to local parks or larger gardens, Kennedy said.

Waltham Stowe, on the outskirts of northeast London, ranked second at 499,534 from 230,888 in April, with an average ask price increase of 116% over the past decade.

London’s Walthamstow is the second most in-demand venue for In Pictures in the UK via Getty Images.

Within conspicuous streets of Wirral, Merseyside and Liverpool; Prestwich just north of Manchester; And Horsforth, in West Yorkshire, five miles northwest of Leeds city center, ranks in the top 5 most in demand.

The analysis tracks a huge pool of the most eager potential buyers registered to instantly find out when the seller decides to bring his property to market, Rightmoves real estate expert Tim Bannister said in a report. More buyers have realized that they don’t have the luxury to wait until the weekend to see and decide on the property they want, so they’re making sure they’ve registered to find out first when the home goes on sale.

In some areas, properties are being sold within a few days of being added to Rightmove, and the average time it takes to find a buyer is the fastest time ever recorded nationwide, Bannister added.

In a recent poll by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) released last Thursday, the biggest concern in the real estate market, surveyed by real estate experts, was the lack of stock.

Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS, said housing supply, or, more appropriately, supply versus demand, is a large and obvious key topic. As a result, the majority of respondents reported sustained price increases across the UK.

