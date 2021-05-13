US Officials Confirm 130 Mysterious Havana Syndrome Head Injury Incidents | CIA





There have been more than 130 incidents of unexplained brain damage known as Havana Syndrome among US diplomats, spies and defense officials, some in recent weeks, it has been reported. .

The New York Times said three CIA officers have reported severe symptoms since December, following overseas missions, requiring outpatient treatment at Walter Reed Military Hospital in Washington. One episode has taken place in the past two weeks.

The number of reported cases is around 70 more than previously recognized.

Mark Zaid, who represents former officials with Havana Syndrome, said he has been contacted by more people who believe they have been affected.

The numbers are definitely increasing, he said.

US officials have confirmed that new cases are continuing to be investigated, but have warned that publicity given to past cases of Havana Syndrome has led some people to reinterpret the symptoms they were suffering from and question whether they may have been the victims. of a form of attack that they did not have before. suspected. The number of new cases therefore did not necessarily reflect the number of new incidents.

In December, the National Academy of Sciences released a report claiming that the brain injuries suffered by U.S. government employees in Cuba and China were most likely the result of a form of directed energy.

Cheryl Rofer, a former chemist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, questioned the findings of the study and the claim by victims and some experts that some sort of microwave weapon developed by an adversary is responsible of Havana syndrome.

The evidence for the effects of microwaves of the type classified as Havana Syndrome is extremely weak, Rofer wrote in Foreign Policy. No supporter of the idea has described how the weapon would actually work. No evidence has been provided that such a weapon was developed by a nation. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and no evidence has been offered to support the existence of this mysterious weapon.

