UK Sport’s new 10-year strategy includes plans to secure 7 billion major events

UK Sport described the success of the Paris 2024 Games and its mission to create “the greatest 10 years of special sporting moments” by hosting major events.

The high-performance agency’s new 10-year strategic plan includes proposals to host nearly 100 events, representing 7 billion growth in the UK economy as a whole.

By 2024, we have already secured 22 events.

The full list includes 97 events spanning 44 sports, spanning 46 world championships, and targets specific events, including the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

In addition to the ambitious event schedule, the institution’s strategic plan 2021-31 includes several significant changes for the high-performance sports community.

While winning and competing at the highest level is a top priority, there is a perception that sports success creates a powerful platform that will inspire and influence lasting positive change for individuals and society.

In particular, the new missions identify the ambitions of “Keep winning and win well”, “Grow a thriving sports system” and “Inspire positive change”.

UK Sport says in his strategy document: “Keeping wins and wins includes an ambitious goal that is more empowering while still reaching the top five at the 2024 Paris Olympics and subsequent Summer Olympic and Paralympic medal tables.

“At the same time, there is a commitment to supporting a diverse group of athletes who can win medals in a wide range of Olympic and Paralympic sports while maintaining the highest standards of ethics, integrity and athlete well-being.

Explaining its second ambition associated with a thriving sports system, UK Sport said it wants to strengthen collaboration and ensure that “any organization receiving investments can operate efficiently and effectively while maintaining the highest standards of ethics and integrity.”

“Success must be sustainable, so UK Sport will work with partners to unlock future investments while ensuring that the UK continues to shape the future of high-performance sports on the world stage.”

To achieve its third ambition to inspire positive change, UK Sport plans to drive change in well-being, diversity, inclusion and sustainability by leveraging the “power and platform” of sports success.

This will be supported by a desire for an increasingly diverse and highly engaged Olympic and Paralympic sports fan base.

British Sports President Dame Katherine Grainger said: Together we have achieved a lot in Olympic and Paralympic sports. Nevertheless, we know that there is no room for complacency, and we need to build on success to create the next level of exciting high-performance sports.

It’s a place where we work more collaboratively and inclusively to continue to win and win well in ways that can inspire more people and have a broader impact on our society.

What we achieve on the world stage is still at the heart of what we do. However, we shouldn’t underestimate the powerful platforms we offer and it is our shared responsibility to better use them for positive social change.

Click here to download and read the full strategic plan.

