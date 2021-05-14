U.S. Commerce Chief: New Legal Tools Needed To Counter Future Chinese Threats





U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, United States, May 12, 2021. Pete Marovich / Pool via REUTERS

The United States needs new trade law tools to counter China’s anti-competitive threats against major US high-tech industries, rather than reacting once the damage is done, the US trade representative said Thursday, Katherine Tai.

Tai told a US House Ways and Means Committee hearing that existing trade law tools are more aimed at protecting US industries and businesses after they have already been harmed by illegal price dumping. and subsidies or other unfair competition.

“I would really like to strengthen the business tools we have to solve the problems we have today,” Tai said, adding that many US trade laws are almost 50 or 60 years old.

US trade laws, with their retrospective nature, have struggled to prevent damage to the US steel industry as China has built up huge amounts of production capacity over the past 20 years, Tai said, adding as China’s industrial plans show it is on the verge of doing so. do the same in other industries.

“I think we need tools that are not only aimed at responding to the prejudices that we have suffered in the past, but tools that will anticipate where we are going to have the same type of prejudice to allow us to get ahead of the evil. , and allow us to get back to you as quickly as possible. “

Tai on Wednesday called for an update to the 1962 “Section 232” National Security Trade Act that was used to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Read more

His remarks on Thursday add details of his desire for tools to deal with China’s massive subsidies and the state-run economic system. If passed, they could lay the groundwork for future new tariffs to protect more U.S. industries or act as negotiating leverage.

Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” plan targets investments in 10 strategic industries now largely dominated by the United States, including aerospace, semiconductors and information technology, robotics, green energy and electric vehicles, agricultural machinery, pharmaceuticals and advanced materials.

The Biden administration is leading a “top-down review” of China’s trade policy, including how to approach former President Donald Trump’s “phase 1” trade deal with Beijing which expires at end of 2021.

Tai said the review will also include what to do with many expired “Section 301” tariff exclusions on Chinese imports, noting that “time is running out” to complete the review.

Returning to the committee where she led policy as the Democratic Chief Trade Advocate, Tai reiterated the Biden administration’s strong position on human rights and trade violations in China.

“We welcome fair competition. But if China cannot or will not adapt to international rules and standards, we must level the playing field,” she added.

