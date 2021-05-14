Eid al-Fitr festival mutes as British mosque adapts to fashion | Eid al-Fitr





Britain’s Eid al-Fitr festival has been muted for the second year in a row amid the challenge of holding a religious festival with Covid restrictions.

The festival marks the end of Ramadan and usually begins with people attending the mosque to pray for the morning and have family and friends have a celebratory meal together.

However, the family and the mosque had to adapt again this year. The British Council of Muslims (MCB) urged worshipers to take the utmost care in protecting loved ones and complying with public health guidelines.

The mosque tried to adjust its services to ensure that Eid prayers were safe for Covid and to limit large indoor gatherings.

Imran Ahmed, president of Neeli Mosque in Rochdale, said: Eid visits friends and family, makes love, embraces people, shakes hands, hugs, and does everything we couldn’t do this year.

It was the only mosque in Rochdale to offer four services this morning, but we still had to keep 50-60 people away because we didn’t have enough space because of social distancing. In general we can accommodate 750 or more, but today it has been reduced to 300.

Not only does Neeli Mosque run a small service, it also cuts down on morning prayer times to minimize the amount of time worshipers spend indoors.

To test the crowd gathering held in Wales, the largest outdoor event in the United States since March 2020, more than 300 people have gathered in Cardiff Castle to celebrate Eid at the first of nine demonstration events, which is the Cardiff Council. Organized by the In Wales Muslim Council. And the Welsh government. Music, sports and cultural events follow in Wales next month.

Abdul-Azim Ahmed, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Wales, was in the castle with his two-year-old son Jalal, who was impressed with the thorough checks at the gates. Welsh Muslims have had a double blockade of Ramadan. It was a very tough time when we had to change our normal prayers and devotions to keep each other safe. This event shines at the end of the tunnel and once again gives you the opportunity to work together jointly. We are very excited to be involved in the pilot event.

The Green Lane Mosque in Birmingham usually hosts the Eid event in a park attended by about 60,000 people, one of the largest Islamic events in Europe. This year they attended six Eid gatherings, each socially distant from the mosque, one of the largest mosques in England, with about 750 people each.

Kamran Hussain, chief executive of the mosque, said everything was heavily managed and people were wearing masks following all precautions. People brought their own prayer mats and we made sure there was a lot of ventilation. I actually launched a registration app to control the numbers, and people had to show tickets upon entry.

Mohammed Arif, interim chairman of the Union of Muslim Organizations at Walsall, said rockets and air raids between Gaza and Israel made the celebrations quieter than usual, but people could pray inside the mosque this year. He said he felt relieved.

For Muslims, prayer is a common thing. Especially when we pray together in a mosque we are shoulder to shoulder. It feels weird and weird that this distance is 2 meters. So we actually look forward to the day standing shoulder to shoulder with the next person, he said.

MCB Secretary General Zara Mohammed said: British Muslims have adapted to an innovative way of observing the largest events in the Islamic calendar, so in the last two years, especially during Ramadan, a great resolve throughout this epidemic. And showed patience.

Many British Muslims will also get their first or second vaccination during Ramadan. Whether vaccinated or not, it’s important to look forward with hope, determination, and faith while celebrating #SafeEid, taking the utmost care in protecting your loved ones and following public health guidelines.

