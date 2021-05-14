Kansas City to host three games of the US Men’s National Team in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup





Childrens Mercy Park will host five group stage matches at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup from July 11-18, including all three of the United States Men’s National Team in Group B, Concacaf announced on Thursday with the publication of the full 2021 Gold Cup schedule.

We are extremely happy to confirm the schedule and venues for this Concacaf Summer Gold Cup, which promises to be a celebration of football in our great region, said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President , Victor Montagliani. It’s Concacaf’s 60th anniversary year and we can’t wait to see the best men’s national teams in our confederation compete for the Gold Cup title. With an exciting new format and the prospect of welcoming passionate fans to the stadiums for these captivating clashes, I can’t wait for football to begin.

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup at Childrens Mercy Park Every hour CT, schedule subject to change

Sunday July 11 5:30 p.m. Canada vs Martinique 7:30 p.m. United States vs TBD * (Winner Prelims 7)

Thursday July 15 6:30 p.m. Canada vs TBD * (Winner Prelims 7) 8:30 p.m. United States vs Martinique

Sunday July 18 4:00 p.m. USA vs Canada

* To be determined by the 2021 Gold Cup preliminaries July 2-6

Tickets for all group stage matches go on sale to the general public on May 20 at 10 a.m. local time via GoldCup.org. Members of the Sporting Kansas City season ticket will have access to an exclusive pre-sale of the Gold Cup starting May 18 through SeatGeek.

The Gold Cup is the region’s flagship international tournament, featuring men’s national teams from across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Contested for the first time in 1991 and taking place every two years, the Gold Cup crowns the champion of the confederations and the 16th edition will be played from July 2 to August. 1 in eight American markets.

The Gold Cup returns to Kansas City, the 2026 FIFA World Cup candidate host city – for the fourth time (2011, 2015, 2019, 2021) since the opening of Childrens Mercy Park in 2011. After serving as the venue to individual doubles in all three. Previous occasions, Kansas City will host four national teams for more than a week this summer as part of a downtown format designed to reduce travel.

History of the Concacaf Gold Cup at KC 2011: USA vs Guadeloupe; Canada vs Panama 2015: United States vs Panama; Honduras vs Haiti 2019: United States vs Panama; Guyana vs Trinidad and Tobago 2021: United States, Canada, Martinique and TBD (5 games)

The arrival of the US Men’s National Team in Kansas City will mark the first time the US MNT has played three times in a stadium in a single week since 2003. The US Men’s National Team is 7-0 down. -1 of all time in Kansas. City and, with the upcoming games, Childrens Mercy Park will have hosted nine games of the US Men’s National Team over the past decade.

History of the United States Men’s National Team in Kansas City on Nov 2, 1968: 6-2 W vs. Bermuda (Municipal Stadium) April 25, 2001: 1-0 W vs. Costa Rica (Arrowhead Stadium) June 14, 2011: 1- 0 W vs Guadeloupe (Children’s Mercy Park) October 16, 2012: 3-1 W vs Guatemala (Children’s Mercy Park) October 11, 2013: 2-0 W vs Jamaica (Children’s Mercy Park) July 13, 2015: 1-1 T vs Panama ( Children’s Mercy Park) May 28, 2016: 4-0 W vs Bolivia (Children’s Mercy Park) June 26, 2019: 1-0 W vs Panama (Children’s Mercy Park) July 11, 2021: USA vs TBD (Childrens Mercy Park)) July 15, 2021 : USA vs Martinique (Childrens Mercy Park) July 18, 2021: USA vs Canada (Childrens Mercy Park)

Currently ranked No. 20 in the FIFA rankings, the United States is a six-time Gold Cup champion. The burgeoning pool of American players includes Americans in several of the best teams in Europe’s most prestigious leagues, including Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Sergino Dest (Barcelona), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund), Tyler Adams (Leipzig), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Timothy Weah (Lille) and Zack Steffen (Manchester City). Canada, which last won the Gold Cup in 2000, also has a talented team of players from European clubs, including Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille) and Cyle Larin (Besiktas).

The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup officially kicks off with a new preliminary round to be held July 2-6 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., With 12 nations vying for the last three places in the group stage.

The group stage kicks off on July 10 with 16 teams, including Asian champions Qatar as guest participants. For the first time, all group stage finals will be played simultaneously with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout round of 16 on the route to the Gold Cup final on August 1.

Gold Cup matches will be widely available to fans in the region through the Confederation’s partner broadcast networks including Fox Sports (English TV), Univision (Spanish TV) and Futbol de Primera (Spanish radio) in the United States. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos