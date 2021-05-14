



According to the City of London chief officials, it is too late for the UK to sign a “fish deal for finance” with Brussels.

Nick Collier, managing director of the City of London Corporation in Brussels, said at today’s Best for Britain event that UK-EU confidence levels are low and that repairs can take 10 years.

British financial firms lost access to EU markets when the Brexit transition period ended on December 31st.

The only way for the City of London to regain access to the pre-Brexit EU is for Brussels to unilaterally grant regulatory equivalence. However, Blok believes the UK is doomed to break out of financial services regulations and has pending designation.

In recent weeks, French ministers have said they will block attempts at equivalence if the country’s fishermen fail to increase access to British fishing waters.

The problem was blown up last week as more than 60 French fishing boats created blockades around the island of Jersey, and Boris Johnson sent two Royal Naval Gunboats to patrol the protests.

French President Emmanuel Macron sent his naval ship to retaliate.

Collier said it was too late to make a “financial deal” anyway.

“German-speaking salesperson for a large investment bank… This London-based salesperson will be headquartered in Frankfurt as it is now a regulated activity,” he said.

Emma Reynolds, Managing Director of Public Affairs, Policy and Research at TheCityUK Lobby Group, added: “We exported a large number of financial services exports to the EU. Due to these new rules and regulations, this has definitely declined and will continue.

With over a trillion assets and thousands of jobs moving from London to the European capital, it has long been expected in the city that the UK will not achieve parity.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said earlier this year that equivalence is the best scenario in the financial services sector, but if the UK had to become a regulated person, it wasn’t worth it.

Sir Jonathan Hill recently announced a review of the government changing the UK stock listing system and allowing regulators to list Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAcs) in London to maintain the city’s global competitiveness.

If the UK adheres to EU rules and strives to achieve equivalence, such a change would be impossible.

