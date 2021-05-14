It Can’t Be That Simple: US Conservative Group Brags about Role in Making Voting More Difficult | American News





A senior official from one of the most influential conservative groups in the Americas has boasted of playing a key role in shaping voting restrictions across the country, according to a video released Thursday by Documented, a group of surveillance, and Mother Jones.

Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action for America, an advocacy group affiliated with the powerful Heritage Foundation, told donors in April that the group had both drafted statutes and provided support to lawmakers to do so. In some cases, we write them for them, she said, according to Mother Jones. Or we have a sentry on our behalf that gives them the model legislation so that it has that kind of bottom-up, bottom-up vibe.

The comments highlight behind-the-scenes efforts to shape new voting restrictions across the country. At least 361 bills have been introduced in the United States since the November election, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice.

Anderson touted the influence of heritage stocks in several closely watched states, Georgia, Arizona, Florida and Iowa, all states that implemented new voting restrictions following the 2020 election. In Iowa, which passed a law that shortens the early voting period and makes it easier to remove people from voters’ lists. The group plans to spend $ 24 million over the next two years.

Iowa is the first state we started working in, and we did it quickly and we did it quietly, she said. We helped draft the bills. We made sure activists called state lawmakers, got support, showed up at their public hearings, gave testimony with little fanfare. Honestly, no one even noticed it. My team looked at each other and thought, it can’t be that easy.

Heritage Action does not have to disclose its donors, but is extremely well funded and has received money from the Koch brothers.

Anderson also claimed that Heritage Action was involved in supporting efforts to pass a new voting law in Georgia earlier this year. Barry Fleming, a Republican in the state legislature, praised donors for their support.

I can tell you that in February I felt like some days we were alone in Georgia, he said. And then the Heritage Foundation stepped in, and it started giving us a nudge to help turn around, get the truth out of what we were really trying to do. And I’m here in part to say thank you and God bless you.

But an official in the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, familiar with the drafting of Georgian legislation that eventually became law, said Heritage Action was not involved in it.

The only people who actively drafted and guided SB 202 in its final draft were Representative Barry Fleming and Secretary of State Ryan Germany and Brian Tyson. These were people who were familiar with the Georgian electoral system and knew what could be done to make the process more transparent and secure, the person said.

Bills to limit access to the polling station were quickly and effectively dismissed, the official added.

Anderson also touted the involvement of Hans von Spakovsky, a former Justice Department official who has been one of the key figures over the past decades in spreading the myth of voter fraud in the United States.

Ultimately, Anderson defined the effort to restrict the vote as a political vote.

We’re going to catch the fierce fire that’s in each of our bellies, she said. To right the wrongs of November.

Anderson defended the group’s work in a statement to Mother Jones.

We pride ourselves on our work nationally and in states across the country to promote common sense reforms that make voting easier and harder to cheat. We have been transparent about our plans and the public with our policy recommendations, and we will not be intimidated by the campaign to smear the left and cancel the culture.

