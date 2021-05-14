British officials are concerned about the spread of the strain found in India, Johnson warns.





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that health officials were “anxious” over the first COVID-19 strain found in India and refused to rule out the possibility of a localized blockade to prevent the spread.

“We now want to take all the prudent and prudent steps we can take,” Johnson said at an elementary school in Ferryhill, Durham County.

“The range of things we can do is varied and we’re not excluding anything,” he added. “We haven’t seen any evidence to delay the lifting of the blockade in England.”

However, he added, “There may be something to be done locally, and if that’s the advice we get, we won’t hesitate.”

British scientists are desperately trying to analyze limited data on Indian B.1.617 variants. Experts say it can be at least as contagious as the British “Kent” variant (B.1.1.7). A wave of viruses that hit the UK in winter.

According to the latest data from the Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium, 1,768 of the strains of most concern in India known as B.1.617.2 were sequenced. It is currently the second most common strain in the UK, accounting for about 15% of virus samples sequenced over the past two weeks, an increase from 7% a week ago.

According to state-of-the-art scientific modeling by government advisors, strains that are as contagious as the Kent strain and are slightly resistant to vaccines can easily lead to another peak, two or three times the size seen in January 2021, if there is no interference There is. Was filmed”.

A warning contained in a paper released Monday by the UK’s SPI-M (Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling) concluded that “mutation remains a major risk to the roadmap in the closed state.”

The government’s Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (Sage) will meet Thursday to discuss new evidence for the infectiousness and vaccine resistance of the B.1.617 strain.

One White Hall official described the Indian variant as “the most worrisome thing I’ve seen so far,” but warned that “I’m not embarrassed yet.” Individuals added that next Monday they would not change the government’s plans to proceed with the next phase of the blockade.

However, some officials believe this could affect the next phase of June 21st. “Next week will be important. We’ll have more data and tests, and with that, we’ll be able to see if this will affect our plans later this summer. “

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has asked this week the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee (JCVI) to provide vaccines to reduce the spread of strains to everyone in the region over the age of 16.

In Bolton, cases are growing most rapidly in the unvaccinated young population, with a relatively low proportion of the elderly and vaccinated population.

On Thursday, local public health officials in Blackburn decided to make sure that everyone 18 years of age and older could be vaccinated in the three wards where the strain spread.

JCVI is discussing a proposal to increase the supply of vaccines to regions of the country with the outbreak of the first identified strains in India, but officials said that the main priority of the committee is vaccination for eligible groups already established in the age-based vaccine plan And the speed of the program is not compromised.

Some are concerned that there are signs of being more contagious than the Kent variant, while others have warned of over-interpretation of small data pockets.

Andrew Rambaut, professor of molecular evolution at the University of Edinburgh, tweeted, “We are talking about a small number of (very large) transport clusters that contribute an unbalanced amount to these numbers.

