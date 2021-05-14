The US Senate allows cruise ships to Alaska to bypass Canada; Home action could allow summer cruises this year





The US Senate on Thursday passed a bill that could allow large cruise ships to visit Alaska this summer despite Canadian restrictions that have closed the country to cruises.

The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act, by Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was co-sponsored by Senator Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and was passed by the Senate by unanimous consent Thursday. It is subject to the approval of the United States House.

If the House agrees with the Senate bill and President Joe Biden signs it, the measure could be important to Alaska’s tourism industry, which relies heavily on cruise ship traffic.

It has been a struggle to bring everyone together, but I think we are in a place where there is a silver lining for the Alaskan tourism industry, Murkowski said in a Senate speech.

We remain optimistic that we can still operate part of our season in Alaska, said Charlie Ball, executive vice president of Holland America Group, the largest of the major shipping companies operating in Alaska.

The law would temporarily exempt large cruise ships destined for Alaska from the Passenger Ship Services Act, which requires such ships to stop in Canada or begin their voyages in Canada. The exemption would end in February 2022.

Canada and the United States halted travel on large cruise ships last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but as the United States began to resume travel, Canada did not. did not. Its ban is in effect until next year.

This, to me, is an example of the United States Senate functioning at its best, Sullivan said in a Senate speech, acknowledging that the measure required bipartisan support to move quickly.

We certainly hope that with the great leadership of the Dean of the House, the House will demonstrate the same spirit of cooperation that we just witnessed in the United States Senate, he said.

The dean of the House is Representative Don Young, R-Alaska.

Passing the Senate cruise bill is a significant and welcome development, said Young spokesperson Zack Brown. We’re in a much better position today to save the Alaskan cruise season than we were 24 hours ago. Congressman Young is working hard to expedite the consideration of legislation in the House.

If the measure became law, large cruise ships would not automatically begin to sail. They must complete a back-to-sail safety program mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and standards for that program have been relaxed as vaccination rates rise.

Cruise lines would still need to market and sell Alaska cruises, prepare crews, and position ships. Ralph Samuels, a Holland America Line and Princess Cruises executive and former state lawmaker, estimated in April that it would take at least two months to prepare.

Progress is steady with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and passing a solution to the Passenger Ship Services Act problem in the Senate, with tremendous leadership from the delegation of the Alaska should get things done, Ball said.

Frank J. Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Lines, said last week that his company’s ships would not begin operating in the United States until at least August.

We have always said it takes about 90 days to lift a ship, he said.

Small cruise lines, which operate ships not subject to the Canadian ban or the more stringent CDC rules, have already started preparing for a limited summer season. UnCruise, one of the more popular small cruise lines, is expected to start sailing next week.

State Senator Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, sponsored a supporting resolution that urged Congress to act on the issue. The resolution passed the Alaska House and Senate with broad support, and on Thursday Murkowski thanked Kiehl for the resolution.

I think today’s news from the US Senate is great, and I am optimistic the US House will act quickly, Kiehl said.

State Senator Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, said the move would help the entire state, not just Southeast Alaska. Tourists who come to Alaska by boat frequently travel to the interior.

Kiehl said he’s working with a group of port cities in Alaska that are coordinating their side of the CDC-overseen restart plan.

As for the possibility of a reboot in August, all I can say is that we had great weather last August, Kiehl said.

