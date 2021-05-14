New Uncertainty For British Tourists As Portugal Extends’Disaster Condition’ Until May 30th | British news





Brits hoping for a vacation in Portugal, where travel restrictions are lifted next week, face new uncertainties after the country expands its “disaster state”.

The second highest level of alarm will be held until the earliest May 30th. This is almost two weeks after the country was added to the “green list” of destinations where vacationers can go without the need to quarantine when they return.

Portugal was one of the few options for travelers looking for a quick sunny break, as many other countries on the “green list” are closed for tourists, too cold or too far away.

Other popular hotspots such as Greece, Italy, Spain, and France are included on the amber list, and will require 10 days of quarantine and 2 COVID-19 tests when returning to the UK.

The new restrictions are casting a shadow over the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea, which will take place on May 29 in Porto, an event that has already been transferred from Turkey, which is on the red list.

When asked if the travel restrictions in the UK would be lifted, Portuguese Interior Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said, “We don’t have any information to provide yet.”

In a commentary reported by the BBC, she said, “Work is in progress and will be announced once a decision is made, but no decision has been made at this cabinet meeting.”

She said British fans could still come to watch the football match, but they would have to get on a charter plane to arrive and depart the same day.

On Thursday, the world’s largest travel company warned that vacation flights to Portugal may need to be canceled as the European Union continues to ban non-essential travel in countries outside the block, as the UK again allows.

Earlier this week, Sky News told Sky News that people were giving up overseas vacation bookings because the rules weren’t clear, TUI said, “if the boundaries aren’t open, the holidays can’t happen.”

“Disaster condition” means that non-residents of Portugal can only enter the country if travel is essential, the COVID test is required within 72 hours of departure, and even if the result is negative, they may be denied permission to board the flight. They were quarantined in government-approved accommodation upon arrival.

It is understood that the British government spoke this week with Portuguese representatives about unlocking travel between the two countries.

The government is also talking with the European Commission on how to safely resume travel on the continent, the PA news agency understands.

Portugal reported 840,929 COVID-19 cases and 16,999 died.

