US brings back climate change website detailing ongoing threats

After years of delays under the Trump administration, the EPA released its new climate indicators, which show Americans are already feeling the effects on their health and safety.

Heat waves across the country are more frequent, more intense and last longer. Forest fires burn more land. The eastern and Gulf coasts are more often inundated, as ice caps disappear and sea levels rise.

The numbers are collected from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Indicators website, which pulls data from more than 50 different organizations, but which became obsolete after Trump officials stopped updating it. In addition to releasing new numbers on Wednesday, the organization added new metrics, including data on heat waves, permafrost temperatures and residential energy use.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan called the relaunch “long overdue” and said in a statement: “We now have additional data and a new set of indicators that show climate change has become. even more evident, stronger and more extreme, just like the imperative that we take meaningful action. “

The EPA’s message stands in stark contrast to its actions under the previous administration, when President Donald Trump played down the effects of climate change, muzzled and sidelined scientists, and abandoned initiatives to reduce emissions.

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has pushed climate action to the top of his agenda and has worked to reverse many of his predecessor’s actions.

“I’m really excited to get this information back and improve it,” said Gretchen Gehrke, co-founder of the non-profit Environmental Data and Governance Initiative. “People have really lost the opportunity to learn from the past four years. Not only the extreme events, but the more subtle things as well.”

The most recent decade was the warmest on record since observations began in 1880, with last year being the second warmest year. Alaska, the North and the West have shown the most significant changes in the United States.

Sea animals also feel heat. The data shows a steady rise in ocean temperatures, with some calculations putting 2020 at the top of the charts. As the oceans warm, the fish and other underwater species off the coast of the United States are shifting their range north and diving deeper to find cooler waters.

In response to the EPA’s publication, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat, called for stronger climate action in the infrastructure bill being negotiated.

The data doesn’t lie: the new EPA report shows society is pushing nature to its limits. Either we act now or risk failing the critical 1.5 degree Celsius warming test and locking in increasingly serious threats, Whitehouse said in a statement, referring to the temperature threshold where scientists are predicting. catastrophic damage. Natures don’t wait, why are we?

(Correct to add a lost word in paragraph 7)

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

