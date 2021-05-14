In British rivers, water companies are a major source of microplastics, according to a study | plastic





Water companies are causing high levels of microplastic pollution in British rivers by discharging untreated sewage and wastewater into their water systems, a new study reveals.

Scientists first linked this practice to microplastic pollution, as water companies, environmental agencies, and ministers are pressured to tackle the way water companies release untreated wastewater into rivers.

Researchers at the University of Manchester have discovered that poor management of untreated wastewater and untreated sewage by water treatment companies is a major cause of microplastic contamination in British rivers.

A sample of the Tame River in Greater Manchester, downstream of a storm flooding for untreated wastewater operated by United Utilities, contained more than twice the microplastic contamination of a previously recorded hotspot for the world’s highest microplastic river contamination.

The paper, published in the journal Nature Sustainability on Thursday, said water companies were responsible for the high levels of microplastic contamination in riverbeds as they discharged untreated sewage and wastewater into the river during the dry season.

Professor Jamie Woodward, who led the study, says water companies should stop discharging sewage and wastewater into rivers in dry weather. This is because the river bed is severely contaminated with microplastics and habitat damage is maximized. Kang is also a major supplier of microplastics to the ocean to tackle the global marine microplastics problem. We need to limit the inflow to the river.

Untreated wastewater, including untreated sewage and domestic and industrial effluents, should only be discharged into rivers in storms or extreme rainfalls where the water stream helps disperse pollutants downstream, from wastewater treatment operations and complex sewage overflow Do it.

Treating wastewater removes about 90% of the microplastics, Woodward said. Thus, the presence of high levels of microplastics in the river bed suggested that water companies were spilling raw wastewater during the dry season, contrary to UK and EU regulations.

Researchers have previously found that microplastic contamination in the ocean is much greater than originally thought.

Microplastics include broken plastic waste, synthetic fibers and beads. They are known to harm marine life and are mistaken for food and can also be consumed by humans through seafood, tap water, or other foods.

The team focused on 14 locations on the River Tame in Greater Manchester. One site downstream of a wastewater treatment plant in Dukinfield had the highest level of microplastic contamination of riverbeds recorded in the world. The researchers found more than 138,400 microplastic particles per kilogram of sediment, more than twice the previous hotspots recorded in previous studies.

According to the latest data from the Environment Agency, UK water companies have discharged 31.1 million hours of untreated wastewater into rivers and coastal waters more than 400,000 times in 2020. United Utilities was the worst emission company with emissions of 113,940 times over 726,000 hours. United Utilities disputes the conclusion of the new study.

The study found that untreated wastewater was routinely discharged in dry weather and that urban parts of the river bed were heavily contaminated with microplastics due to low river flows that could not be dispersed downstream.

The hot spots of microplastic contamination we described provide clear evidence that untreated sewage and untreated wastewater mixed with microplastics are routinely discharged into streams that cannot be dispersed downstream, the study found.

The discharge of untreated sewage is already controversial. We have shown that the discharge of untreated wastewater is the dominant path for the diffusion of microplastics into the heart of the riverside ecosystem.

All spills release microplastics into the river environment, the study found. Runoff during the dry season is of particular concern as it poses a significant threat to the biodiversity and quality of river habitats.

Preventing deliberate dry season spills should be a key priority for wastewater management and environmental regulation, the report said. Treatment of these wastewaters effectively cuts off the main supply of fine plastic debris and fine beads to the river ecosystem, preventing them from moving downstream into the sea.

The paper urged water companies to invest more in wastewater treatment and storage capacity and microplastic capture technology.

Members of the Environmental Audit Committee are investigating the water quality of the river and will report soon.

Jo Harrison, director of environmental planning and innovation at United Utilities, said it was disappointing to find a number of flaws in the University of Manchester study. Harrison said this paper has a narrow perspective on the issue and made some assumptions without evidence.

The study ignores important sources of microplastic contamination in immediate areas of research, such as the existence of a plastic recycling plant, Harrison said. This study claims that microplastics are mainly found in very close proximity to wastewater inputs. In fact, the data show numerous examples of increasing levels of microplastics in the absence of wastewater discharge, as well as sample points showing one of the lowest levels of microplastics downstream of two wastewater treatment plants.

We know that wastewater will be a source of microplastic contamination. However, this study seems to have missed the opportunity to shed more light on the subject. We know we have a role to play, and that’s why we are participating in a much broader two-year study starting this summer to provide a much more holistic understanding of the causes, pathways and consequences of microplastics in the environment. That’s why. Only through cooperation and cooperation can the problem be solved successfully.

Woodward said: We support our discovery. The study has undergone detailed, line-by-line peer review in one of the most rigorous and respected journals. Natural journals do not publish articles that are not well supported by evidence.

