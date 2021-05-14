USTA: US leisure demand is ‘phenomenal’ but business and group travel is still needed





The return of domestic leisure travel in the United States is “simply phenomenal,” US Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow told a press conference Thursday, after noting that 77 % of US respondents to a recent Harris poll said they plan to travel. this summer. That figure compares to just 29% of U.S. respondents who last June said they had travel plans for summer 2020 in a similar Harris poll.

“But there is no way to bring back all of these lost jobs unless you bring back business travel and professional, and international meetings and events, and all of that is still quite a long way off and a high priority,” he said. -he declares.

The recent Harris poll was commissioned by Let’s Go There, a coalition of 75 travel agencies and agencies formed last September “with a mission to keep travel in the minds of the Americas even as travel has been virtually interrupted by the pandemic.” It was sent from April 23-25, 2021, with 2,097 U.S. adults responding. The previous poll referred to 2,000 American adults from June 25-29, 2020.

Dow added that the USTA is also calling on President Biden’s administration to take a “risk-based science approach” to reopening international travel and to deliver consistent messages on business meetings and events.

“There is a very big difference between a business meeting and a very large gathering event,” said Dow. “When you have a convention or a business meeting, you can control the registration, the spacing between meals, seating and all of those things. It’s a very controlled environment and a safe environment.”

In the meantime, “our leisure activity has grown by 30-40% compared to what we saw in 2019,” said Julius Robinson, Marriott International’s sales and marketing manager for the United States and Canada. , who is also the co-chair of Let’s Go There. . “There are many reasons for this. First, obviously, there is more occupancy available. As our business travel and group activities have diminished somewhat, they are being replaced by an aggressive leisure community, and we’re very excited about it. And we expect those numbers to continue through the summer and into early fall. “

Other survey results show that 36% of respondents have already planned their trips and 30% have booked them. Of these two segments, more than half (53%) will travel for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos