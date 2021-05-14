UK urges countries to’consign coal to history’ at Cop26





As the coal-to-world transition gains momentum, the British government is putting it at the center of this year’s vision of the UN Climate Talks in Glasgow.

British President Alok Sharma of Cop26 is calling on all countries to give up coal power generation and to create a UN climate talks this year at the moment the world “commits coal to history.”

Sharma is set to set his vision on Friday in Glasgow, Scotland, where the Cop26 climate negotiations will be held in November. He will cite the strongest goal in the 1.5C Paris Agreement, which is the global warming limit, to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

“If we are serious about 1.5C, Glasgow should be the cop who puts the coal into history. We are working directly with the government and we are ending international coal financing through international organizations and urging countries to give up coal power in a G7-led way.

His speech is most evident in the British organizer’s criterion for a successful meeting, beyond the technical challenges of finalizing the Paris Agreement Regulations.

Following trends in Europe and North America in recent months, there have been several signs that Asia is ready to move away from coal.

At a summit hosted by the United States last month, South Korea promised to halt overseas coal financing, and China peaked its coal consumption for the first time in 2025, then gradually reduced its dependence on coal over the next five years. Japan is under pressure to strengthen its coal lending policy.

More and more Asian lenders are turning their backs on coal. The Asian Development Bank and Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group are among several financial institutions that have recently announced they are ending financing for all new coal-fired power plants.

Britain has largely surpassed coal. In 2012, coal made up 40% of UK electricity. According to 2019 government data, it is now less than 2%. The UK has pledged to phase out all coal power generation by 2024.

A new coking coal mine planned in northern England was put on hold after official government advisory pointed out that it contradicted British climate targets.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said an unusually normative message to the government has become the basis for recent change. Guterres has been urging countries to halt construction of new coal power plants since 2019, and more recently it has urged wealthy countries to phase out coal power generation by 2030 and developing countries by 2040.

Quoting Guterres, Sharma will describe the coal business as “smoke.”

“The age of coal that provides the cheapest form of electricity is in the past. And in the past they must remain. So, in the moment we leave Cop26 in the past, we create Cop26, helping workers and communities support the transition and create good green jobs to fill the gap. “” says Sharma.

Calling the Glasgow Summit “Our Last Hope to Maintain 1.5C”, Sharma will outline diplomatic initiatives in the coming months to mobilize climate finance, improve adaptation and strengthen global ambitions. This includes the use of G7 hosted in the UK and G20 forums hosted in Italy.

“I believe that world leaders will not find shortcomings in their attempts to confront their fate in the face of the situation,” he will say.

Climate Action Tracker estimates that the world could limit global temperature rise to 2.4C by the end of the 20th century if all current climate commitments and targets are fully met. Putting the world on orbit for 1.5C requires a much higher ambition of all countries, especially the largest emitters.

