US Pipeline Cyber ​​Attack Came From Gang in Russia, Biden Says | Cybercrime News





US President urges Americans not to panic while buying fuel, warns of price assessment, says shortages will ease soon

United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the cyberattack that shut down America’s largest gas pipeline earlier this week originated in Russia.

We have good reason to believe that the criminals who carried out the attack live in Russia, President Biden said in a public address at the White House.

The FBI concluded that the Russian government was not involved in the hack and the U.S. government contacted Russian officials to take decisive action against these ransomware networks.

We don’t believe the Russian government was involved in this attack, Biden said.

The US Department of Justice has launched an investigative task force dedicated to the persecution of hackers and the United States will take action to disrupt their ability to function, Biden said.

The Colonial Pipeline, which connects 8,851 kilometers (5,500 miles) to New York City from Texas oil refineries, slowly resumed operations on May 12.

Biden said he would reach full operational capacity on Thursday, but that didn’t mean the flow of gasoline would return immediately.

Pumps at gas stations from Georgia to Virginia have been shut down and the national average price of gasoline has climbed to more than $ 3 for 4.54 liters (one gallon) for the first time in six years, according to the AAA Automobile Club data.

Biden described a number of regulatory steps his administration had taken to allow manual restarting of the pipeline and urged consumers not to purchase more gasoline than necessary.

We expect the situation to start to improve by the weekend and early next week and that gasoline supplies will come back online, the president said.

Panic buying will only slow down the process, he said.

The company that operates the pipeline paid out nearly $ 5 million in untraceable cryptocurrency to hackers on May 7, according to a Bloomberg media report that cited people familiar with the transaction.

Biden declined to say if a ransom was paid.

The FBI confirmed on May 9 that the Colonial Pipeline was shut down by encrypted ransomware installed on company computers by a criminal group called DarkSide.

The company had posted a job posting on its website for a cybersecurity official just weeks before the hack forced the pipeline to shut down.

Biden called on the US Senate to quickly confirm two nominees for cybersecurity leadership positions in the US government.

In April, Biden appointed Chris Inglis, an official with the National Security Agency, director of cybersecurity policy for the White Houses, and Jen Easterly, former NSA official, director of the Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Security Agency. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos