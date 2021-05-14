B1.617.2 New Measures to Strengthen Response to Variants





The government closely monitors the first identified variant (B1.617.2) in India and is working with Public Health England, NHS Test and Trace, and local authorities. A new Surge Rapid Response Team is being deployed to Bolton, with additional surge tests coming soon. In areas such as Formby, enhanced contact tracking is being implemented across the UK.

The B1.617.2 strain of concern is beginning to spread increasingly rapidly in certain regions of the country, and decisive steps are being taken to further control the spread, including additional surge testing, increased genomic sequencing, and improved contact tracking.

While there is still no convincing evidence that this strain has a greater impact on the severity of the disease or avoids vaccines, the pace of growth is concerned and the government is considering further actions if necessary, including how best to utilize the vaccine roll. It best protects the most vulnerable people in the context of the current epidemic.

According to the latest data on the B1.617.2 variant released by PHE this evening, the number of cases across the UK has risen from 520 last week to 1313 this week. Most of them occur in northwest England and some in London.

Working with local authorities, we are taking additional steps to help control the spread of the COVID-19 strain and quickly break the transmission chain.

To identify mutation cases, surge tests have already been distributed in 15 locations across the UK, with more than 800,000 additional PCR test kits being distributed to suppress transmission. More than 4,400 cases and more than 14,000 close contacts were tracked and ordered to self-isolate. More than 200 existing testing sites and 130 schools have distributed test kits, and mobile test devices have been deployed to provide PCR testing to people without symptoms.

Health and Social Services Minister Matt Hancock said:

This data shows why our quick and decisive action is being implemented. From participating in the surge test to complying with the rules to obtaining a jab, everyone can participate in controlling this transformation. We are committed to working with local regions to control this strain and deploying the world’s best genome sequencing. The case of this variant is supporting an increasing number of areas.

We are monitoring the situation very carefully and will not hesitate to take further action if necessary.

It is imperative that we all keep on vigilant, and if you live in one of the 15 areas that have introduced surge testing, get a free PCR test. And everyone who qualifies should come forward and take a jab.

Additional measures will be implemented in areas where clusters of cases have been found to prevent further spread. These include:

Improved testing and contact tracking, including improved community and surge testing in areas defined by local authorities and local teams Increased genomic sequencing of positive cases Increased community engagement, including ensuring access to messages in the language spoken by the community Community and individuals Community leaders to support this testing and self-isolation, ensuring access to and facilitating understanding of immunizations for age and risk groups currently prioritized for immunization

Governments and scientific experts are closely monitoring the evolving situation and the rate of strains and will not hesitate to take further action as needed.

Bolton’s Surge Rapid Response Team includes 100 nurses, public health advisors, and environmental health officers, providing support to local authorities through on-site testing and encouraging residents to undergo PCR testing.

The team was recently used by Lambeth’s London borough and was deployed a few hours after a request for support. Visited over 5,000 homes in Rambus over three days, helping more residents access the test.

In London, any positive test with a sufficiently high viral load will also prioritize genome sequencing, identify variants and, if necessary, start surge testing immediately.

The public is urged to continue offering two free quick tests a week to help identify asymptomatic cases. Anyone who tests positive should undergo a follow-up PCR test, which can be sent for genome sequencing to help discover new instances of mutations.

The best way people can protect against the virus is to keep following local public health advice. It’s about getting tested, getting vaccinated on request, and following the rules for hands, face, space and fresh air.

As stated in the roadmap, it cannot be ruled out to re-impose economic and social restrictions at the regional or regional level if evidence suggests that it is necessary to contain or contain strains that deviate from the vaccine.

