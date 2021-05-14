Indian Covid variant: a threat to UK resumption plans? | Corona virus





How much should you worry about the Indian variant?

In recent weeks, the UK has seen a sharp rise in the number of Covid infections caused by a virus strain first discovered in India last year. Public health officials and scientists are investigating the increase to understand the implications for the national epidemic and the roadmap for containment.

What is the transformation?

Three notable strains have occurred in India, but the most notable one is B.1.617.2. Genome surveillance in the UK last March discovered this variant. Last week, the UK Public Health Administration (PHE) declared it a variant of concern after finding it could be more contagious in laboratory and epidemiological studies. Cases of this variant have increased sharply in the UK since April. It has been found in contacts and a wider population of travelers from India (often living in the same family).

How is it spread?

Scientists are still working on this. PHE said the strain caused a second doom in the UK this year and is as deliverable as the Kent variant that has spread around the world. A preliminary assessment by Tom Wenseleers, professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Leuven in Belgium, who worked with British scientists on the spread of the Kent variant, suggests that B.1.617.2 could be 60% more contagious than the Kent version. Data on new strains are still uneven, and estimates of their propagation potential are very tentative.

Rowland Kao, professor of veterinary epidemiology and data science at the University of Edinburgh, said there is good evidence that the strain is spreading faster, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it could spread further. There is a possibility that there may be an influence from the community in which he entered, he said. For example, if you tend to have larger households, or if the strain comes into a community where it’s difficult to do a lot of work with good social distancing, that alone can boost spread.

Does the strain cause more serious diseases?

There is still no evidence that the Indian variant is inherently more lethal than the Kent variant, but scientists want better data to investigate it. The main concern is that the Indian strain makes the infection spread faster, resulting in larger third-party diseases and more hospitalizations and deaths.

Will the vaccine work against the new strain?

Almost certainly, but it is not clear how well it worked. A laboratory study by Professor Ravi Gupta of Cambridge University suggests that mutations in the B.1.617.2 strain may be partially resistant to antibodies. He found that the neutralizing effect of antibodies induced with a single dose of Pfizer vaccine was 4 to 6 times weaker against viruses with the L452R mutation found in B.1.617.2. However, this may not be a big problem. People who have been vaccinated or infected with the virus may have enough antibody levels to protect them. The immune system also fights another T cell infection for which it is unknown whether the T cells are less potent against the strain.

What should we do?

There are several options. It can speed up vaccination. Another way is to target areas with large clusters and prevent more. Because younger people tend to have more contact, they are more likely to spread the virus, so getting vaccinated earlier than planned can have a big impact on reducing the spread. It’s not a simple decision though. Mark Woolhouse, professor of epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, said the number one priority is to ensure that the elderly or vulnerable people are not left unprotected in the area. Local lockouts or circuit breakers are other interventions that can contain an increase in the case.

If the vaccine is released sooner or cannot be targeted for an outbreak, the government may delay the easing of restrictions until more data comes in and the vaccine range is higher. The UK’s vaccine program is going very well, but millions of people are still unprotected. Christina Pagel, professor of operational research at University College London and a member of the Independent Sage, prefers a slower approach to reduce the risk of having to reapply more stringent lockdown measures later. Kao has similar concerns. It’s hard to rule out the worst, so it’s better to be careful now rather than wait until you are sure.

Increasing incidents and lack of solid data put ministers in a catch-22 situation, Woolhouse says. The government’s difficulties really sympathize with them for this. If the strain could be more contagious and more action would have to be taken, he said to do so in a situation where we have to do so sooner or later and almost certainly do not have solid information about whether we really should. It’s really hard because if we have to act it’s much better to do now.

Can you derail the roadmap?

Although the strain may be more contagious, the outlook remains broadly positive if it causes more serious diseases or does not avoid vaccines. We can still expect to take a break, Kao said. This can happen at a slower rate, especially in some areas and in some local vaccination priorities.

