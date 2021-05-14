US officials investigate Binance crypto exchange amid massive market boom





Topline

The Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service have reportedly opened an investigation into the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, exacerbating tensions in the largely unregulated industry amid unprecedented market volatility and reporting that hackers demanded a $ 5 million cryptocurrency ransom from the oil company that halted operations this week.

It is not clear exactly what the officials are probing.

Key Facts

U.S. DOJ and IRS officials are seeking information about Cayman Islands-based Binance from people with intimate knowledge of the company’s operations, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

It’s unclear exactly what officials are investigating, but the report says prosecutors from the DOJ’s Banking Integrity Unit, accused of complex international money laundering cases, are at least partially investigating.

Bloomberg notes that more illicit funds passed through Binance last year than any other crypto exchange, according to blockchain data firm Chainalysis, although it’s interesting to note that Binance is also the world’s largest crypto exchange.

In an email, a Binance spokesperson said the company is not commenting on the specific requests; Forbes is awaiting responses from the IRS and the DOJ.

Crucial quote

We take our legal obligations very seriously and work collaboratively with regulators and law enforcement, a Binance spokesperson said in a statement. We have worked hard to put in place a robust compliance program that incorporates anti-money laundering principles and the tools used by financial institutions to detect and deal with suspicious activity.

Key context

Founded in 2017 by billionaire Changpeng Zhao (who goes through CZ), Binance has been at the center of last year’s crypto market explosion, consistently ranking as the world’s leading crypto exchange by volume and trading some $ 80 billion in transactions in the past. 24 hours alone. Although its value has exploded, the cryptocurrency market is still largely unregulated in the United States, but its anonymous transactions have drawn closer scrutiny from U.S. officials. In January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who at the time was still awaiting confirmation, called cryptocurrencies of particular concern “and urged lawmakers to take action to reduce their use, including to ensure that ‘they are not used for illicit financing.

Surprising fact

Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid hackers $ 5 million in unidentified cryptocurrency on Friday following a cyberattack that forced the pipeline to go offline and created a severe gas shortage.

Tangent

According to a 2018 document obtained and released by Forbes in October, Binance devised an elaborate corporate structure designed to intentionally deceive regulators and surreptitiously profit from U.S. crypto investors. After the article was published, CZ responded in tweets claiming the story was incorrect and the document was not created by a current or former employee.

Further reading

