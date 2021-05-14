US will not immediately lift mask rules in the air and on public transport





People wearing face masks walk next to a man without a face mask under the subway in the Brownsville section of the borough of Brooklyn in New York, the United States, on May 3, 2021. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

The Biden administration’s demands that people wear masks on US planes, public transport, airports and carpool vehicles are not expected to be lifted anytime soon, despite a relaxation of rules on wearing masks elsewhere .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday they were relaxing their guidelines for fully vaccinated people, saying they did not need to wear masks outside and could avoid wearing them outside. indoor in most places.

But he said workers and travelers should still adhere to federal requirements for wearing masks in transit and at airports and train stations.

There is no requirement that passengers be vaccinated to use public transportation systems, and the Biden administration has opposed the idea of ​​making vaccine passports mandatory.

On April 30, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended face mask requirements on U.S. transportation networks until September 13 to deal with the spread of COVID-19. The TSA said transportation network operators had reported nearly 2,000 passengers for refusing to wear a face mask since the requirements went into effect on February 1.

A TSA spokeswoman said Thursday “we will continue to work closely with the CDC to assess the need for these guidelines.”

Airlines for America, a trade group, said US airlines “will enforce the requirement on flights as long as the federal mandate is in place.”

Earlier this month, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said airlines had returned 1,300 reports of unruly passengers since February, most of which were linked to not wearing masks as the agency takes a harsh line of control and imposes heavy fines for non-compliance.

The FAA said Thursday that its “zero tolerance policy towards unruly passengers will remain in effect at least as long as the TSA / CDC face mask mandate is in effect.”

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA International, representing nearly 50,000 flight attendants from 17 airlines, noted that aircraft cabins are “an enclosed, pressurized and increasingly crowded space as people are returning to the sky in fewer and fewer planes ”.

She added that “aviation safety rules are harmonized around the world, and we must have credibility in flight safety if the US aviation industry is to regain access to the rest of the world and fully recover.”

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

