EU citizens in the UK are worried about the future, according to the IMA survey





Van Brexit protesters Steve Bray (L) and Chin Brexit protesters are demonstrating outside the Parliament House in Westminster in London, UK on January 8, 2019.

Jack Taylor | Getty Images News | Getty Images

After Brexit in London, many EU citizens still living in the UK have said they feel worried about their rights without being treated equally by British citizens.

Due to the lack of uncertainty about their future status in the UK after Brexit, 1 in 10 EU citizens residing in the UK said they were considering leaving the country after the end of June. This is the deadline that EU citizens can apply to live and work legally in the UK.

Another finding found trust in a survey of nearly 3,000 EU citizens residing in the UK conducted by an independent monitoring agency for the Civil Rights Convention, an independent organization established to protect the rights of EU citizens residing in the UK. I did. It was low in public institutions.

One in four survey respondents said they do not believe they are currently being treated equally as British citizens, and nearly one in two respondents were unsure that, according to a study conducted with six people, they would be treated equally in the future. . This is the main period from February to March of this year.

‘Hostile environment’

Ahead of the 2016 Brexit vote, the so-called “River” and “The Remnant” participated in often malicious debates over the strengths and pitfalls of EU member states.

While EU citizens residing with critics of the holiday campaign often felt there was an xenophobic atmosphere for some of the claims made by retirees, retirees felt that the rest were too negative about Britain and its outlook as a “sovereign” country.

Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, the final transition from the January 1st, 2021 block and its impact on EU-UK trade and politics would be bigger news. Nevertheless, Brexit left a bitter taste in the mouths of many, and the country line, Wales and England, which still decided to leave England with Scotland and Northern Ireland left, decided to leave.

Pro-Brexit protesters are waving the Union Jack flag as they protest outside the Parliament in London, England on November 23, 2016.

Jay Shaw Baker | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Nearly 1 in 10 respondents said there was a’government hostile attitude towards immigrants’ in the UK after Brexit, while another said there was a’hostile environment”where people become more intolerant to the EU’. citizen. “

Another, summarizing the recent tense exchanges between the UK and the EU since the beginning of the year, after the post-Brexit transition period, said, “The atmosphere between the UK and the EU is hostile. I’m worried.”

Interestingly, the respondents most likely to leave were Germans, Spanish or French, elderly men residing in northeast or southeastern England, and those who lived in England for 5 to 10 years. The people most likely to stay are Norwegian, Lithuanian, or Portuguese young women who lived in Wales or northeast England and lived in England for less than a year.

Regarding the survey, future border and immigration minister Kevin Foster said in a statement: “European citizens who come on the move are our friends, neighbors and colleagues. We are committed to protecting the rights of citizens and are committed to protection. Legislation for the rights in the UK.

“The success of the EU Settlement Plan, which has been granted literally millions of positions, and the steps we have taken to ensure that no one is left, is a testament to our determination to ensure that EU citizens and their families get the status they deserve, the UK,” he added.

Civil rights

Tensions between the EU and the UK have remained high since the shock in June 2016, with a minority of 52% voting to leave the block. Years of hard (and painful) negotiations have separated the UK from its now 27 member states, the Economic and Political Union, and new trade relations have been formed.

The rights of citizens to both EU nationals and their families in the UK were part of a withdrawal agreement signed between the EU and the UK, essentially trying to preserve the residence and employment rights of each other’s citizens that had previously been held. Brexit.

I have been told that EU citizens in the UK must apply to stay as part of the EU Settlement Plan. Currently EU citizens are required to apply for “settlement” or “presettlement” status by June 30, 2021 (permitted status is how long an individual has lived in the UK; the person applying is generally in the UK by the end of 2020. You need to start living.

When Remainers protested Brexit: Thousands of protesters gathered in London on September 9, 2017 in London, England.

Barcroft Media

Conversely, British citizens from various EU countries had to apply for a new residence permit in their respective adopting countries with varying deadlines this year.

The IMA’s survey of EU citizens in the UK revealed concerns about the rights of future citizens, but 30% of respondents were not convinced that their rights would be preserved. One in 25 respondents already believed their rights were violated. One in 10 respondents said they would not complain about their rights infringement, and they felt that filing a complaint would have no effect.

