US won’t leave Australia alone in the face of Chinese coercion -Blinken





By Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States would not leave Australia alone in the face of economic coercion from China and that such behavior towards U.S. allies would hamper improvements in US-China-US relations.

Washington has repeatedly criticized what it claims are Beijing’s attempts to intimidate neighbors with competing interests, and US President Joe Biden has sought to strengthen ties with his allies in the Indo-Pacific to counter the growing power of China.

I reiterated that the United States will not leave Australia alone on the ground, or maybe I should say alone on the ground, in the face of economic coercion from China, Blinken said at a point. press release with visiting Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

And we made it clear to the PRC how such actions targeting our closest partners and allies would hinder the improvement of our own relations with China, said Blinken, using the acronym of the country’s official name.

China has imposed a series of trade sanctions on Australia’s exports ranging from wine to coal as tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent years.

Successive Australian trade ministers have been unable to secure a phone call with their Chinese counterparts since diplomatic tensions escalated in 2020, and last week Beijing suspended all activities as part of a bilateral economic dialogue with Australia.

Australia was one of the first countries to publicly ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G network over security concerns, and last year angered Beijing with calls for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19.

Payne told reporters that Australia has made it clear that it wants constructive ties with China.

But we will not compromise on our national security or our sovereignty and will continue to act to protect that, she said.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by David Gregorio)

