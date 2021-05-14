US stocks rebound after three-day losing streak | Financial market news





All three major US stock indices posted strong gains, with the Nasdaq, weighed by Tesla Inc, taking over.

Wall Street ended sharply higher at the end of a large rally on Thursday, rebounding after three straight days of selling on bullish labor market data.

All three major US stock indices posted strong gains, with the Nasdaq, weighed by Tesla Inc, taking over. Meanwhile, cyclical stocks enjoyed the biggest gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 433.79 points, or 1.29 percent, to 34,021.45; the S&P 500 gained 49.46 points, or 1.22%, to 4,112.5; and the Nasdaq Composite Index added 93.31 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 13,124.99.

Recent economic data has raised fears of inflation as scarcity of materials and workers threatens to push prices up in the face of a boom in demand.

If it’s a run, supply chains are still tying the shoes, said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York City. But they will catch up with demand fairly quickly.

But on Thursday, investors appeared to be focusing on the half-full glass side of the demand / supply equation.

This has been demonstrated by the outperformance of small caps, chips and transports, economically sensitive stocks that are expected to win as the United States emerges from the pandemic coronavirus recession.

Sectors and stocks that were hit hardest by yesterday’s liquidation rebounded strongly today, as economic growth is expected to remain strong throughout the year and any inflation will likely be temporary, added Carter.

New unemployment insurance claims continue to decline, according to US Department of Labor (DOL) unemployment claims data which hit a 14-month low.

Data from the DOL also showed that producer prices inflated last month, building on the account of the inflation surge from Wednesday’s Consumer Price Report.

The inflation boogeyman is back at just the right time, Carter said. And will continue to scare the markets for months to come.

But the price hike was widely anticipated, and the US Federal Reserve has repeatedly given assurances that it does not anticipate these spikes will turn into sustained inflation in the long run.

Energy stocks lost ground, weighed down by lower crude prices.

The owner of the dating app, Bumble Inc, has fallen below its initial public offering price as investors remain cautious about how quickly users will return to in-person meetings.

Walt Disney Co shares hovered throughout the session ahead of the company’s quarterly results, expected after the closing bell.

Boeing Co moved forward after obtaining approval from U.S. regulators for a solution to an electrical grounding problem.

Tesla continued his slide after boss Elon Musk doubled down on his sudden rejection of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos