Figures from New Diabetes UK show Dorset’s increased diabetes.





Dorset’s cases of diabetes have skyrocketed, and figures show that they are at the greatest risk of developing obesity.

Statistics from charity New Diabetes UK show that the diagnosis of metabolic disorders, a serious condition with too high blood sugar levels, has increased by nearly 2,000 in Dorset from 44,177 since last year to 45,992.

According to figures from charity, more than 4.9 million people currently have diabetes in the UK, of which 90% are type 2 patients.

However, studies have shown that for some people, combined lifestyle interventions, including diet, physical activity, and sustained weight loss, may be effective in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes by about 50%.

Diabetes UK released this new analysis to commemorate the Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Week, a joint initiative between Diabetes UK, Public Health England and NHS England from May 10th to 16th.

This year’s campaign is focused on raising awareness of the risk factors contributing to the development of type 2 diabetes, and it describes steps people can take to reduce these risks.

New data show that the number of people diagnosed with diabetes in the UK has increased by more than 150,000 compared to last year.

The charity estimates that more than 13.6 million people in the UK are at high risk for type 2 diabetes.

At this rate, Diabetes UK predicts that the number of diabetic patients, including the undiagnosed population, will increase to 5.5 million by 2030.

Studies show that obesity is the number one risk factor, accounting for more than 80% of someone’s risk of developing the disease, and previous data from Diabetes UK shows that the number of people living with obesity in the UK has nearly doubled over the past 20 years. From 6.9 to 13 million.

The charity said understanding personal risks could help people take steps to reduce their risks.

So Diabetes UK encourages everyone to complete Diabetes UK’s free online risk identification tool.

“This Diabetes Prevention Week, we want to help people understand their personal risk of type 2 diabetes,” said Phaedra Perry, spokesperson for diabetes in southwest England.

Visit our online risk identification tool and search for it: www.riskscore.diabetes.org.uk/start

