Although the epidemic has weakened employee optimism, the majority of UK workers are still positive.





ADP Research Institutes People at Work 2021: A Global Workforce View argues that optimism among British workers has been shaken in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, two-thirds have a positive outlook on the world they work for in the next five years, reflecting the feelings of people around the world.

A survey of 32,000 workers in 17 countries examines whether the impact of the epidemic has affected employees’ optimism and attitudes toward the world of work today and expectations and desires in the workplace of the future. Worldwide, 86% of workers claim to feel optimistic about the next five years at work. This is a decrease from 92% who had the same response before COVID-19.

When asked specifically about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic over the next three years, workers were more inclined to expect positive impacts rather than negative impacts on flexibility (34%) and way of working (28%). However, nearly half expect Covid-19 to have a negative impact on financial security (43%) and ability to find new jobs (46%). Interestingly, we predict that many of them will not affect the business.

Workers’ views on the positive and negative impacts of COVID-19 on work

Two-fifths (38%) of workers are extremely or very confident that they can find another job that offers the same or better level of job satisfaction if they lose their job, and 36% are somewhat more or less likely to be placed in such a situation. I’m sure. . More than a third are similarly optimistic about finding a job with the same or better salary (36%) or flexibility (36%).

“The jury still doubts whether the leaders will go back to the old way or if they will make a bold move.”

Jeff Phipps, Managing Director of ADP in the UK and Ireland, says: Over the past year, employees in the UK and around the world have faced new challenges and unexpected pressures. The world of work has changed almost imperceptibly, and it is not yet clear how long we will experience the effects of Covid-19. It is understandable and expected that optimism will take a hit in the light of all of us years, but it is encouraging that the sentiment of employees is positive and there is a general trend towards confidence in the future.

Covid-19 has dramatically and suddenly changed the way we run our business. But now it seems a lot harder to figure out how our team should work when the epidemic starts to subside. For example, you have the opportunity to permanently allocate a management clock to the trash can and create real value on the spot, judging the deliverables, not where and when people and teams work. We hope to take the opportunity of experimentation and empowerment, as a new era of innovation and participation may open. In our report, in the minds of the workers, the jury still disagrees on whether the leaders will go back to the old way or make a bold move.

Image: Heiko Stein

