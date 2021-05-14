Spy agencies seek new Afghan allies as US pulls out





KABUL, Afghanistan Western spy agencies are assessing and wooing regional leaders outside the Afghan government who may be able to provide intelligence on terrorist threats long after US forces have withdrawn, according to current US, EU and Afghan officials and old.

The effort represents a turning point in the war. In place of one of the largest multinational military training missions of all time, there is now a hunt for informants and intelligence assets. Despite diplomats who say the Afghan government and its security forces will be able to fend for themselves, the move indicates that Western intelligence agencies are preparing for the possible, if not likely, collapse of the central government and an inevitable return of civil war.

Courting proxies in Afghanistan is reminiscent of the 1980s and 1990s, when the country was controlled by the Soviets, then turned into a factional conflict between regional leaders. The West frequently depended on opposing warlords for intelligence and sometimes supported them financially through disagreeable relations with the Afghan people. Such policies have often left the United States, in particular, beholden to power brokers who brazenly committed human rights violations.

Among the candidates being considered for intelligence gathering today is the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the famous Afghan fighter who led the fighters against the Soviets in the 1980s and then against the Taliban at the head of the ‘Northern Alliance the following decade. Son Ahmad Massoud, 32, has spent the past few years trying to revive his father’s work by assembling a coalition of militias to defend northern Afghans.

Afghan, American and European officials say there is no formal cooperation between Mr. Massoud and Western intelligence agencies, although some have held preliminary meetings. While there is broad agreement within the CIA and Frances DGSE that he could provide intelligence, opinions differ on whether Mr. Massoud, who has not been tested in as a leader, would be able to command an effective resistance.

The call to forge ties with Mr. Massoud and other regional power brokers is obvious: Western governments are wary of the Taliban’s lukewarm pledges to keep terrorist groups out of the country for years to come and fear the government Afghan will not fracture if no peace agreement is reached. . The Second Resistance, as Mr. Massoud now calls his armed uprising force, is a network that opposes the Taliban, al-Qaeda, or any extremist group that rises in their shadow.

Senior CIA officials, including William J. Burns, the agency’s director, acknowledged that they were looking for new ways to collect information in Afghanistan after U.S. forces withdraw and their ability to gather intelligence on terrorist activities was reduced.

But Mr. Massouds’ organization is in its infancy, desperate for support and legitimacy. It is supported by a dozen militia commanders who fought the Taliban and the Soviets in the past, and a few thousand fighters located in the north. Mr. Massoud says his ranks are filled with those who are flouted by the government and, like the Taliban, he believes Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has exceeded the length of his welcome.

We are ready, even if it takes my own life, Mr Massoud said in an interview.

Even the symbols of Mr. Massouds’ events date back to the days of the Civil War: the old flags of the Northern Alliance and the old national anthem.

But despite all of Mr. Massoud’s bluster at recent rallies and ceremonies, the idea that the Northern Alliance could be renamed and that its former leaders, some of whom have since become ambassadors, vice-presidents and senior military commanders of the government Afghan, would follow someone halfway. their age and with little experience on the battlefield in war seems unrealistic at this point, security analysts said.

Today, supporting any sort of insurgency or building a resistance movement poses real challenges, said Lisa Maddox, a former CIA analyst who has done extensive work on Afghanistan.

The problem is to know what would involve the second resistance and what would be our objectives? she said. I’m afraid people are suggesting a new proxy war in Afghanistan. I think we have learned that we cannot win.

Even considering an unproven militia leader for possible assurances against terrorism as international forces depart undermines the last two decades of statebuilding, security analysts say, and virtually transforms the idea of ​​a looming civil war into an expected reality by further strengthening anti-government forces. . These divisions are commonplace for the exploitation of the Taliban.

The United States had a strained relationship with the Northern Alliance, which made it difficult to collect intelligence in the country. The French and the British both supported senior Massoud in the 1980s, while the Americans instead focused on groups aligned with Pakistani intelligence. The CIA’s relations with Mr. Massoud and his group were limited until 1996, when the agency began providing logistical assistance in exchange for intelligence on Al Qaeda.

One of the reasons the CIA kept Massoud at bay was his record of unreliability, drug trafficking and atrocities during the war in the early 1990s, when Mr. Massouds’ forces bombed Kabul and massacred civilians, as have other warlords.

Now, various Allied governments and officials have different views on Mr. Massoud and the viability of his movement. The French, who were staunch supporters of his father, see his efforts as full of promise to mount genuine resistance to Taliban control.

David Martinon, the French ambassador to Kabul, said he had closely monitored Massoud for the past three years and appointed him for a trip to Paris to meet with French leaders, including the president. He is intelligent, passionate and a man of integrity who is committed to his country, said Martinon.

Washington is more divided and some government analysts don’t think Mr. Massoud would be able to build an effective coalition.

Eighteen months ago, Lisa Curtis, then head of the National Security Council, met Mr. Massoud with Zalmay Khalilzad, America’s top diplomat leading peace efforts with the Taliban. She described him as charismatic and said he spoke convincingly about the importance of democratic values. He is very far-sighted and speaks about the importance of preserving the progress of the past 20 years, she said.

In Afghanistan, some are more skeptical of Mr. Massoud’s power to influence a resistance.

Practical experience has shown that no one can be like his father, said Lt. Gen. Mirza Mohammad Yarmand, a former deputy minister at the interior ministry. Her son lives in a different time and does not have the experience that made his father mature.

Other members of the Afghan government see Mr. Massoud as a nuisance, someone who has the potential to create problems in the future for his own personal interests.

Even though there are differing opinions on his organizational prowess, there is broad agreement that Mr. Massoud can help function as the eyes and ears of the West like his father did 20 years ago. years.

Mr Massoud, who was educated at Royal Military College Sandhurst in Britain, returned to Afghanistan in 2016. He spent the next three years quietly building support before coming out more publicly in 2019 by organizing events. rallies and organizing recruitment drives in countries. North.

In recent months, Mr. Massoud’s rhetoric has grown harsher, attacking Mr. Ghani at a recent ceremony in Kabul, and his efforts to garner more aggressive international support. In addition to reaching out to the United States, Britain and France, Mr. Massoud has courted India, Iran and Russia, according to people familiar with his activities. Afghan intelligence documents suggest that Mr. Massoud is purchasing weapons through a Russian intermediary.

But Europe and the United States see him less as a bulwark against an ascendant Taliban than as a potentially important observer of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. A generation ago, Mr. Massoud’s father was frank about the growing terrorist threats in the country. And even if the son cannot command the same forces as his father, perhaps he can give similar warnings.

As a young diplomat, Mr. Martinon remembers hearing about Massoud’s warning to the world during his April 2001 visit to France.

What he said was beware, beware, Mr. Martinon recalls. The Taliban welcome Al Qaeda and are up to something.

Julian E. Barnes reported from Washington. Najim Rahim and Fatima Faizi contributed reporting from Kabul.

