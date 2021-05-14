



July General Assembly will be held in London

The General Assembly’s July General Assembly is now scheduled to be held directly in London, not in York, as originally planned, and was confirmed this week. The University of York, which usually hosts meetings every July, has canceled all events on campus this summer due to the coronavirus. Therefore, the synod, scheduled for July 9-13, is being planned at the Church House in Westminster. It will be the first full face-to-face competition in 18 months (News, 8 May 2020). Safety measures are in place that may include face masks and social distancing. The session timetable will be confirmed by the Business Committee at the end of this month and the full agenda and thesis will be released on Friday, June 25th.

APPG: Needs more action on religious freedom

The Parliamentary Group (APPG) for International Religious or Freedom of Faith (FoRB) celebrated the government’s recent imposition of sanctions on FoRB abusers in China and Myanmar, but urged the foreign minister to take further action. APPG said on Tuesday that the government is calling on the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to grant full access to Uighurs in Xinjiang, China. And the government needs to further pressurize international partners to join the UK in a broad voice coalition that calls for justice as well as access. In addition, welcoming British sanctions against military-related businesses in Myanmar, they urged the government to mobilize the international community to provide asylum to Rohingya refugees and restore them to their homeland without fear of persecution.

The deer had their hair cut at the Hampshire Food Bank.

Deer heads cut between items donated to Lindhurst’s St. Michaels Food Bank on Tuesday was a chilling act, Rev. David Porterton told the BBC this week. He said: I have this apathetic act. . . Anything other than to cause pain and shock. He wanted no one to use the food bank. The church porch where the head was found was temporarily closed for deep cleaning. The Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the case.

Former Archbishop Sentamu of Lindisfarne

In December (News, December 22, 2020), former Archbishop of York, Dr. Centamu, whose lifelong kin was confirmed, will be known as Lindy Span’s Baron Centamu, Northumberland, Masooli of the Republic of Uganda. The office checked last month.

The couple records 100 podcasts for Sir Tom.

Anne Buckland, Senior Communications Manager at Mercy Ships, and her husband Joel are the Chief Executive Officers of We Do Stories. On the anniversary of the 100 laps completed by the late Sir Tom Moore, we recorded 100 podcast interviews about the story of hope. To celebrate his 100th birthday (News, May 1, 2020). Individuals have participated in many charitable organizations, including Mercy Ships, Mind and Soul, Christians Against Poverty, World Vision, BBC presenter, gardening expert, and writer. Each episode is currently broadcast live on www.100storiesofhope.com.

Whitelands College’s New Principal Confirmed

The next principal of Whitelands College, a British church college that is part of the University of Roehampton, will be Dr R. David Muir, who will take on temporary positions starting in September. Dr. Muir joined Roehampton in 2014 and served as Senior Lecturer in Public Theology and Pastoral Theology. He has worked in the Pastoral Theology Program and the Whitelands Center for Pentecostalism and Community Engagement. He is currently a member of the British Council of the Transatlantic Conference on Race and Religion and a co-secretary of the Anglican-Pentecostal Study Group. He is the Executive Director of Public Theology and Public Policy of the Evangelical Union.

