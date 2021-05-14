The first genetically modified mosquitoes launched in the United States are now hatching





This week, mosquito eggs placed in the Florida Keys are expected to hatch tens of thousands of genetically engineered mosquitoes, following the first U.S. release of these insects into the wild. A biotech company called Oxitec delivered the eggs in late April as part of a federally approved experiment to study the use of genetic engineering – rather than insecticides – to control populations of disease-carrying mosquitoes. The movement targets an invasive species, called Aedes aegypti, which carries Zika, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and other life-threatening diseases, some of which are on the rise in Florida.

The experiment is based on a genetic alteration that will be fatal for a large number of future descendants. In this case, the male mosquitoes have been engineered to carry a gene that makes their female offspring dependent on the antibiotic tetracycline – and therefore doomed to die in the wild. As the mating cycle repeats over generations, the number of females is depleted and the population is removed. The modified insects eventually die, making this approach self-limiting.

Oxitec overcame significant regulatory hurdles before getting the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2016, and then the Environmental Protection Agency in 2020. While the current pilot effort is successful, the company is expected to free up to 20 million additional men. at the height of mosquito season in Florida later this year. The results of the experiment could ultimately help address concerns about the release of genetically modified organisms into nature.

To learn more about the risks and benefits of Florida’s foray into bioengineered pest management, Scientific American spoke with Omar Akbari, a molecular biologist whose lab is working on genetic control technologies at the ‘University of California at San Diego. He is also a co-founder of Agragene, a biotechnology company that uses genetically modified agricultural pests as biological pest control.

[An edited transcript of the interview follows.]

Do you think the Aedes aegypti experience in the Florida Keys will reduce the spread of mosquito-borne diseases?

The current method of controlling this species is through the use of insecticides, but they don’t really work well. We have noticed resistance on the ground, so new technologies are absolutely necessary.

Oxitec’s technology for the release of genetically modified insects has been tested in other locations. [The company has] reported achieving population suppression of A. aegypti by more than 90 percent in many of their releases, including effective control of the A. aegypti in Brazil. Given its prior testing, the Keys experiment is likely to work and suppress populations of A. Aegypti. And I hope this will translate directly into epidemiological impact, effectively reducing disease transmission.

How safe is this technology?

It is extremely safe. The EPA has done their due diligence and tested many of the potential side effects of this technology. The real question here is: what are the existing control mechanisms that are in place? This mosquito has been controlled using many broad-spectrum insecticides in Florida, including pyrethroids that also kill bees, ladybugs, dragonflies, and other insects. The footage shows the aerial spraying of insecticides from planes over neighborhoods in Florida during the 2016 Zika virus outbreak. By comparison, Oxitec’s technology is extremely safe. It will only target A. aegypti, and you are using the mosquito to control the mosquito.

Is there a risk for the ecosystem?

It is a misconception that this process could eliminate all mosquitoes. There are over 3,500 different species of mosquitoes on earth. A handful of them transmit pathogens. Oxitec does not try to eliminate all mosquitoes. [The company is] get rid of a mosquito species from a localized population to prevent it from transmitting pathogens to humans. And this species of mosquito – A. aegypti – is invasive and has no purpose in this environment. So I don’t think removing the species from the environment will have a negative impact on the environment.

Do you anticipate the future use of Oxitec’s technology in other US states?

At present, it is only permitted to release mosquito eggs in this area of ​​Florida. It is licensed here for use. And the technology is localized. These mosquitoes cannot travel very far.

The first condition for the use of technology in other fields will be the success of the current Florida experiment. Once this is in hand, Oxitec can apply for more permits to make larger releases in other areas. If that happened, the process would be like what happened in Florida. I think [Oxitec] liaise with local mosquito control districts in those localities and coordinate releases and monitor female population density of A. aegypti over time. Getting approval in other places might also require putting it on a ballot to get the public to influence the decision, as has been done in Florida.

What are the possible limits of this approach to controlling mosquitoes that spread diseases?

One issue is scalability. Can they evolve this technology to eliminate this pest, say, from every state in the United States in which it is present, which is basically half of the United States? Or is it only useful in small communities? And if they evolve if so, what is the cost associated with that?

In addition, the species-specific technology is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you are only targeting one species. However, there are often several species that transmit a pathogen. For example, in Brazil you have two different species that transmit the dengue virus – A. aegypti and Aedes albopictus. This is also the case in Florida. So if you get rid of one of them, the other is still there.

With global warming, what is the likelihood that other areas will follow the same course as the Mosquito District of the Florida Keys?

Some have already done so. Oxitec has received the necessary permits to distribute its modified A. aegypti mosquitoes to the Cayman Islands and Panama. He’s doing trials in India – genetically modified mosquitoes are released into cages with wild-type mosquitoes to mate, and then compared to cages without the modified insect. [Others have] made trips to Malaysia and Australia. And since there are more success stories, I think more countries will be willing to adopt this technology, assuming the costs make sense.

With global warming, the habitable range of A. aegypti mosquitoes is expanding. The species is now present in many US states, whereas it was not 10 years ago. It will also become more important as this species of mosquito becomes more prevalent and pathogens will also become more prevalent.

What biological pest control technologies are you currently working on?

Our laboratory has a [preprint] article under review describing a new CRISPR-based technology that can be used to eliminate populations of A. aegypti. It is also self-limiting. We are excited about this because we were able to eliminate the populations in the cages in the lab. And we believe that this technology could be a next generation technology that can be used alongside Oxitec technology. The result is very similar.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos