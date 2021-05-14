With the end of Covid restrictions, British tourists can enter Portugal from Monday. Corona virus





As Portugal continues to recover from the tertiary coronavirus pandemic, it is set to resume to UK visitors on Monday with a negative PCR test result, despite the government extending its national state of emergency until the end of this month.

The announcement came a week after the British government added Portugal to the list of green countries where British people could travel without the need for quarantine upon return from May 17th.

The Portuguese government confirmed in a highly anticipated statement on Friday afternoon that British tourists could enter Portugal from midnight on Monday.

Q & AEngland’s traffic light system: what does it mean for international vacationers?

Ministers said international travel for leisure will be able to resume from the earliest May 17, and countries will be placed in a traffic light system with a green, amber and red list setting rules for things like tests and tests. . Isolation for those returning to the UK:

Green: Passengers do not need to be quarantined upon return (unless a positive result is given), but upon returning to the UK they must undergo pre-departure and PCR tests. A small number of countries and territories, including Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Portugal, and Falkland Islands, are included in the initial green list.

Amber: Travelers must be quarantined for 10 days, take the pre-departure test and two PCR tests (day 2 and 8) and pay for a personal Covid-19 test on day 5 (to release the test plan) Quarantine ends prematurely.

Red: Arrival is subject to restrictions that currently apply to countries listed in red. This includes a 10-day stay at a managed quarantine hotel, a pre-departure test and two PCR tests.

The list of countries depends on a number of factors, including the proportion of the vaccinated population, the rate of infection, and the prevalence of the strain of concern.

If travel is a mandated matter, the administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will decide whether to follow suit or adopt a different approach.

Rupert Jones and Aubrey Allegre Tee

This decision cancels the essential travel restrictions. [are] It took place until May 16th. Anyone entering Portugal must undergo an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to departure in any case.

According to the statement, the National Tourism Organization is working to ensure sufficient testing capacity to meet the demand of tourists, and thousands of people in the hospitality sector have been educated as part of the country’s clean and safe initiative.

British people have visited Portugal to celebrate our culture, traditions, landmarks, history and enjoy our warm hospitality for decades.

All travelers from the UK are welcome.

Joo Fernandes, President of Tourism Algarve, welcomed the decision. He said: It’s really important because the UK is our main market and we don’t have any concerns about it. [health] They are dangerous because they have the best pandemic indicators.

The Algarve Hotel and Tourism Business Association welcomes the announcement as the best news of the past 18 months, adding that reservations are growing almost exponentially in the UK.

Association president Elidrico Viegas has a group of hotels that last week saw more bookings than the whole month.

The UK is not just a market for us. Being the most important tourist supplier, there is an aerial corridor between the UK and Portugal, especially the Algarve, favored by visitors to the UK, giving hotel and tour operators a brighter view.

Thomas Cook also welcomes the news and says the number of reservations in Portugal has skyrocketed since the British government added the country to the green list.

The travel company’s statement tells you how many people are waiting for a traffic light system check with bookings over three times the number of bookings just a week ago, making Portugal the most popular holiday destination right now.

With the ongoing disaster in Portugal, gatherings are limited to 10 people, alcohol is banned on the streets and other public places, unnecessary shops are closed at 9pm and restaurants should close at 10:30pm.

The government said it had carefully decided to make a mistake, despite a significant decline in events and a very positive evolution.

At the peak of the third wave in January, Portugal, with a population of 12 million, recorded more than 16,000 cases per day.

The Portuguese decision arrived two days after Spain said it would welcome British tourists without a negative test for Covid from May 20th.

However, a lot will be different depending on whether the British government moves Spain from Monday to the list of green countries the British can visit. Currently, Spain is in the amber category, so those returning to the UK must be quarantined for 10 days and undergo two Covid tests.

Italy, which belongs to the UK’s amber category, has announced from Sunday that travelers from the EU, the UK and Israel no longer need to be quarantined for five days after arrival. However, you still need a negative Covid test result for entry.

