US retail spending unchanged in April





Retail sales in the United States were flat in April, as buyers reduced their purchases of goods while increasing their spending on services.

The moderation in spending came as the recovery continued to strengthen, but with signs of inequality. The slower pace of spending follows an explosion in early spring, when stimulus money reached most households.

Retail sales, a measure of purchases in stores, restaurants and online, were unchanged last month from March, the Commerce Department reported on Friday. This was below economists’ expectations for an increase of 0.8% and well below the revised upward increase of 10.7% in March.

Last month, shoppers curtailed spending across a wide range of retail categories, such as clothing and accessories, furniture, sporting goods and general merchandise stores.

Meanwhile, restaurant and bar sales rose 3%, a positive sign for the hard-hit industry as the US economy opens up further.

The surge in retail spending in early March came as the government distributed hundreds of billions of billions of dollars in direct cash payments to households. This was similar to a sharp rise in retail sales in January, following a separate round of direct payments authorized by Congress at the end of 2020.

Stimulus checks have dug a hole in the pockets of consumers in these months and have contributed to big, big increases in retail sales, said Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo. The immediate sugar level of the stimulus may vanish.

Economists expect pent-up demand after months of government restrictions on business and activity, along with large savings stocks for some households, to boost robust consumer spending in the coming months, d ‘especially as establishments in the service sector are allowed to function more fully.

There are positive signs for the economy as the United States moves towards a full reopening. Unemployment benefit claims continued on a downward trajectory towards pandemic lows. State and local governments have further eased restrictions on businesses as coronavirus vaccines circulate and the number of virus cases declines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that fully vaccinated people generally do not need to wear a mask or socially distance themselves during indoor or outdoor activities.

Bernard Flynn, owner of Trident Booksellers & Cafe in Boston, said a business recovery he started seeing in March has continued. The store’s sales fell 50% in 2020, earlier in the pandemic, compared to 2019, Mr Flynn said. Now sales are down about 25%, he said.

Mr Flynn said he noticed an increase in visitors who were travelers staying at nearby hotels, as well as other shoppers keen to go out.

People are so happy to go and buy something. We see a lot of it: people are just excited to browse a bookstore, he said.

Mr Quinlan, of Wells Fargo, said spending is expected to increasingly shift from goods that consumers have flocked to during the pandemic to services, as people can spend more time away from home.

All of this is leading to a very significant return to service spending online, he said.

A bank of America credit and debit card spend tracker showed spending at department stores seasonally-adjusted 28% in April compared to March, while spending on clothing and furniture also fell. Spending on restaurants and accommodation, however, jumped, as did spending on airlines, which rose 23%.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

How did your spending change as your community began to open up? Join the conversation below.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, rose 43% in April, compared to the same month in 2020, when parts of the economy were shut down due to the pandemic, according to Affinity Solutions, a data company that tracks credit. and debit card spending.

Sales in restaurants and bars in April more than doubled during the year, according to data from Affinitys. Compared to 2019 levels, the number of US restaurants reopened has hovered above 80% daily since the end of April, according to data from OpenTable, the reservation platform.

The economic recovery remains uneven, however. Hiring unexpectedly slowed down last month. Consumer prices have also surged, raising fears that inflation will accelerate faster than expected by the Federal Reserve.

Inflation is a big concern. As we know, as prices go up it will really erode the purchasing power of consumers, said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel.

The IRS sent about 90 million stimulus checks to Americans in March. WSJ chief economic commentator Greg Ip explains why stimulus checks alone are unlikely to boost inflation. Photo illustration: Carlos Waters

Fed officials said the price spike was likely temporary and that the central bank had tools to fight inflation if inflation rose too much.

Meanwhile, they have signaled that their easy money policies, including keeping interest rates low, will stay in place until the job market heals better.

The Fed cannot keep rates low and continue to stimulate growth and raise rates to fight persistently high inflation, Piegza said. This potentially causes a political conundrum for the Fed, she said.

Meanwhile, some employers have said they are struggling to hire workers as business picks up.

Mr Flynn, the owner of the Boston-based company, said he was adding workers in anticipation of further easing of government mandates. He said he recently gave his kitchen staff increases and increased his starting salary from $ 1 to $ 16 an hour to attract new workers. Since then, he has been able to recruit several new collaborators, he said.

Hiring now, with the restrictions lifted, he said. As soon as they remove the restrictions, they were going to be doing a lot of business. I think the pent-up demand is there, he said.

Write to Amara Omeokwe at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos