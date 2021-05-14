U.S. Welcome Patrol: How Some Border Officers Are Fighting Bidens’ Policy Change





Some U.S. border patrol officers are so frustrated with President Joe Bidens’ more liberal border policies that they are considering early retirement, while other disgruntled colleagues are buying unofficial coins that say the patrol welcome America.

Interviews with a dozen current and former agents highlight growing discontent among some of the agency’s base at Biden’s swift overthrow of some of former President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration policies. Since Biden took office, apprehensions at the borders have risen sharply.

Part of that frustration is blurring in opposition to Biden’s choice to head the border patrol’s parent agency, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The nominee is Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, yet to be confirmed by the US Senate.

The discontent was in part reflected in an unusual note from the acting border patrol chief last month, who opposed a new directive to stop using the term ‘foreigner’ to refer to migrants. , claiming it would hurt officers’ morale.

The interviews provide an anecdotal snapshot of the state of mind within the Border Patrol and, as such, do not represent the perspective of all officers. An agent who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said “there will always be changes” between presidential administrations and agents are “used to” it.

But any internal conflict could complicate any plans Magnus might have to implement and reshape border and asylum policy. Criticism from a small number of agents could also bolster Republican efforts to use concerns about illegal immigration to rally supporters ahead of the 2022 congressional election.

Brandon Judd, chairman of the National Border Patrol Council, the union that represents three-quarters of the roughly 20,000 border patrol officers, sharply criticized Biden during a press conference with Republican senators on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The union endorsed Trump in the 2020 election and still supports his restrictive policies.

“I can say with confidence that President Biden is the owner of this crisis,” Judd said, referring to the recent surge in border crossings. “It’s his fault.”

The 97-year-old border patrol agency has been hit by policy changes under the Republican and Democratic administrations that have forced them to frequently change their approach to migrants they meet at the border.

But a number of officers interviewed said they had never experienced such a dramatic pendulum.

Discontent in the ranks has already led some officers to consider early retirement, six of them said. Voluntary retreats from border patrols are expected to exceed last year if they continue at the current rate, agency data shows.

Rosemarie Pepperdine, a border patrol working in Casa Grande, Ariz., Was one of those who said she was considering taking early retirement.

“We have so many people coming in, and then we kill ourselves to catch them, save them or whatever, and then they are released,” she said. “Why even bother?”

Asked about agents’ frustration, a Biden administration official said the president’s approach was rooted in solutions and effective management.

ESCAPE TO THE HOSPITAL

Opposition to Magnus within the agency stems in part from an incident in 2017 when a Honduran migrant escaped from a hospital in Tucson as a border official was looking at his phone.

The Magnus Police Department dispatched search teams and helicopters, according to police records. After determining that the migrant had likely left the area, they called off the manhunt, according to Tucson Deputy Police Chief Kevin Hall.

The border patrol wanted to use a police station to set up a command post to facilitate searches. But this was rejected by the police, who Hall said did not feel it was necessary because the border patrol had its own facilities. He said police also wanted to avoid attracting pro-immigrant protesters who gathered at the hospital.

Union border patrol officials were outraged, writing on Facebook at the time that the Magnus Police Department “placed politics over the rule of law and the oath of office.”

Magnus “refused to work with the agency he will oversee,” Judd, the union president, said in an interview with Reuters. “That alone, in my opinion, should be the disqualification.”

Hall said he felt the police department had done everything they could to locate the man. “We were all a little surprised,” Hall said of the union’s outrage over the 2017 incident, “because the facts as we saw them did not exactly match the facts as they saw them. “

Magnus declined to comment for this story.

The son of an immigrant father from Norway, Magnus, 60, has not spoken publicly about what his plan would be for CBP.

His supporters in police and political circles say he is a strong supporter of his employees and is open to a wide range of views.

Claudia Jasso, development manager at Amistades, a Tucson-based nonprofit, said one of the first things Magnus did as the city’s police chief was meet with the Latino community. -american to listen to their concerns. “He was humble and asked a lot of questions,” she said.

Gil Kerlikowske, who served as CBP commissioner for three years under former President Barack Obama, said there are people within the agency who disagree with the politically outspoken union, but who may not. speak out.

If Magnus is confirmed as head of CBP, Kerlikowske said: “empathy and compassion will be the norm.”

Many immigration advocates have been deeply critical of border patrols and say it is time for reform.

In 2019, the agency came under fire when the nonprofit news site ProPublica revealed a private Facebook group in which border patrol agents broadcast racist and misogynistic views. Acting CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said at the time the posts did not reflect the views of agency employees.

‘WELCOME TO THE UNITED STATES PATROL’

Apprehensions at the border have increased since Biden took office in January, reaching around 173,000 in April – the highest monthly level in more than 20 years.

The Biden administration initially struggled to process border crossings quickly enough, resulting in thousands of children being stranded at overcrowded border crossings and forcing some officers to take on guard roles instead of patrolling in the search for drugs and smugglers.

While the administration made changes that helped empty crowded stations, officers said they and their colleagues remained frustrated that many families were being released in the United States to pursue demands for asylum, even under a policy of rapid Trump-era expulsions at the border during the pandemic, is still in place.

In at least part of the southern border, some officers began calling Biden “ Let ‘Em Go Joe,’ ‘according to a border patrol officer who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

An unofficial Border Patrol coin, which refashing the US Border Patrol logo to read “American Welcome Patrol,” is seen in this undated image. Gil Maza / Document via REUTERS

Gil Maza, a former agent who retired in March, runs a website selling an unofficial coin that remodels the US Border Patrol logo to read “US Welcome Patrol.” Maza said he sold 78 of the pieces in four days to current and former agents.

“It throws a bit of humor into the situation,” he said of the coins. “And that’s something that helps us, I guess, mentally and emotionally to deal with the situation because, especially right now, the situation is pretty dire there.”

Some officers echoed a grievance expressed by Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott in an April 16 memo seen by Reuters that criticized the Biden administration’s directive to use the terms ‘undocumented non-citizen’ or “ migrant ” and to stop using the expression “ illegal alien ”.

“Over the years, many external forces at both ends of the political spectrum have deliberately or unintentionally politicized our agency and our mission,” Scott wrote in the note to Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller.

The memo was first leaked to the right-wing Breitbart news site.

Administration official Biden defended the new terminology, saying word choice matters and people in detention deserve to be treated with dignity.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

