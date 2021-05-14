Facebook loses offer to block decision on EU-U.S. Data feeds





Facebook Inc. FB 2.80% lost an offer to block a European Union privacy ruling that could suspend its ability to send information about European users to US computer servers, paving the way for a previous disruption of its data flows.

Ireland’s High Court on Friday dismissed all of Facebook’s procedural complaints over a preliminary ruling on data feeds it received in August from the country’s Data Protection Commission. He rejected Facebook’s claims that the privacy regulator had given him too little time to respond or had rendered a judgment prematurely.

The preliminary ruling, which the court suspended in September pending its ruling, could, if finalized, force the social media company to suspend sending personal information about EU users to Facebook servers in the United States.

While the court ruling on Friday is a procedural decision, the underlying issues lie at the heart of transatlantic commerce and the digital economy. Legal experts say the logic of the interim order in Ireland could apply to other large tech companies subject to U.S. surveillance laws, such as cloud services and email providers, potentially leading to widespread disruption of services. transatlantic data flow. In the balance, there are potentially billions of dollars in business in the cloud computing, social media and advertising industries.

Irelands DPC leads European privacy law enforcement for Facebook and other companies with their European headquarters in the country. The committee has yet to finalize its draft decision ordering the suspension of data transfers and submit it to other EU privacy regulators for approval before it becomes effective. This process could take months, before counting any further legal challenges.

If the order goes into effect, Facebook will likely have to revamp its service to separate most of the data it collects from European users, or stop serving it entirely, at least temporarily.

The social media company said the court ruling on Friday was procedural and that it plans to defend its data transfers to the DPC. He added that the regulators’ preliminary ruling could be detrimental not only to Facebook, but to users and other businesses as well.

The DPC said it welcomed the judgment.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the move to Ireland in September. Facebook challenged the ruling in court days later, arguing that the regulator suggested a preliminary conclusion too quickly, without waiting for advice from other EU regulators.

The move was the first important step EU regulators had taken to implement a July ruling from the bloc’s highest court regarding data transfers. The move limited the way companies like Facebook could send personal information about Europeans to the United States, as it revealed that Europeans had no effective way to challenge U.S. government surveillance.

How Irelands DPC enforces the ruling is being closely watched, as it leads the EU’s privacy enforcement for several other big tech companies, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Apple Inc. and Twitter Inc., which have their European headquarters in the country.

Friday’s decision comes as countries around the world step up measures to take control of data flows. Last year, the United States, under former President Donald Trump, attempted to force the Chinese parent of video-sharing app TikTok to divest the company to prevent the sharing of data about American users with Beijing. The plan was put aside under President Biden.

After the EU Court of Justice ruling last summer, tech lobbyists initially expressed optimism that data flows could remain largely unchanged, with only contractual changes needed. But since then EU regulators, in addition to Ireland, have started issuing orders to suspend certain data transfers. In April, the Portuguese privacy regulator ordered the national statistics agency to stop sending census data to the United States, where it was processed by Cloudflare Inc.

DPC’s preliminary order is concerning as it could jeopardize data flows from Europe to the United States for a wide range of businesses, said Alexandre Roure, director of public policy at the Computer & Communications Industry Association , which represents companies such as Facebook, Amazon. .com Inc. and Google. Europe is unlikely to meet its digital aspirations and become a world-class data center if it cannot even connect with its major trading partners.

Orders, even preliminary, to stop sending data to the United States are a major change in more than two decades of wrangling over how to balance privacy and commerce when it comes to data flow. transatlantic. In 2015, the EU’s highest court struck down a major legal mechanism for transferring this information to the U.S. But the threat ended up being mostly moot: No company has faced a specific order to do so. ‘stop sending personal information, and the data flow has never stopped.

Now some lawyers say solving the problem may require changes to U.S. surveillance laws to give Europeans more legal rights. It could also prompt the United States to pass broader privacy legislation.

With transatlantic data flows vital to both economies, the EU cannot afford to become a data island, nor the US a data outcast, said Cameron Kerry, former attorney general and acting secretary of the United States. US Department of Commerce earlier this year.

