South African rand strengthens as US Fed stance supports risk demand





A street exchange office counts South African rand in Harare, Zimbabwe on May 5, 2016. REUTERS / Philimon Bulawayo

The South African rand strengthened on Friday as global risk demand was boosted by signs that the US central bank would keep lending rates low despite rising inflation.

A Federal Reserve official said this week that the unexpected surge in consumer inflation had not dented his plans to maintain support for the economy.

At 2:40 p.m. GMT, the rand was 0.02% firmer at 14.1350 to the dollar, against an overnight close of 14.1375.

The rand, which hit a 16-month high on Tuesday, has seen strong gains since March, due to lower rates in developed countries, a surge in global commodity prices and signs that the economy. local is on the right track to a better-than-. recovery expected.

But rising US bond yields held back those gains, as traders pointed to seasonal factors that often cause the rand to lose ground against the dollar at this time of year.

“The sharp but short-lived pullback in many asset prices, including the rand, after a much higher-than-expected impression of US inflation is a reminder of what could happen if the Fed takes a more proactive stance to fight against US inflation, ”said Walter de Wet, analyst at Nedbank.

In a Reuters poll this week, the 25 economists polled see the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) keeping its pension rate unchanged for a fifth consecutive meeting at a record 3 , 5% next week. Read more

“While we expect the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged, we also expect it to maintain a hawkish tone (unlike the Fed) despite currently moderate domestic inflationary pressures,” de Wet added in Note.

Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) investors calmed down on Friday and took back stocks in a range of locally sensitive stocks such as banks, financials, real estate and retail.

“The only issue asset managers around the world need to resolve is inflation over the next two years,” he said, adding that fears around inflation have temporarily subsided and that is what boosted the JSE on Friday.

The benchmark all-equity index (.JALSH) closed 0.65% higher at 66,598 points while the blue-chip Top 40 companies index (.JTOPI) ended up 0.6% at 60,573 points.

Bonds strengthened, the benchmark 2030 paper yield down 7 basis points to 9.10%.

