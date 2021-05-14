Ministers show the UK’s green future ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.





COP26 President Alok Sharma spoke at Whitelee Windfarm outside Glasgow on the urgent need for action on climate change.

COP26 President-Appointment Alok Sharma has less than six months left until the climate change summit in Whitelee Windfarm, Glasgow this November, with government ministers traveling across the country to see how the UK is greening every part of society .

In his speech, Sharma, as host, has set four goals that will focus the UK on a summit that will secure a net global zero, protect communities and natural habitats from the effects of climate change, mobilize finances and work together to accelerate. action.

To support the UK’s COP26 presidency and UK climate action, ministers have visited cities and cities leading the nation’s green revolution that plan for a net zero emissions future.

In his speech, Sharma said that every country and every part of society needs to seize the opportunity for a climate summit in Glasgow and accept the responsibility to protect the planet.

Sharma said:

It is not a choice between purifying our environment and a growing economy.

You can do both at the same time. In fact, we did both at the same time.

England is a beacon of green growth. In total, the UK will completely halt coal power generation by 2025 at the latest.

To see firsthand how renewable energy supports thousands of jobs across the country, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Siemens Gamsea, a manufacturer of offshore wind blades that plans to double Hull’s site size and create 200 additional green jobs. Earth.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng went to the port of Able Seaton in Hartlepool, which is transforming into a major hub for offshore wind, including the manufacture of wind turbine blades.

As Therese Coffey saw when he met young Kickstarters at a bike workshop in London, the green economy is also creating new businesses.

The clean energy transition to a net zero economy is also a key part of the UK serving as the COP26 presidency. The UK has launched the COP26 Energy Transition Committee, which focuses on the global power sector by leaders of world international organizations.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps visited Cranfield Universitys National Flying Laboratory to see ongoing research into the use of hydrogen in aviation.

Wales Minister Simon Hart worked on a renewable energy project at Lake Llys-y-Frn in West Wales, where hydroelectric generators are generating power for more than 300 households.

While Transportation Secretary Andrew Stevenson visits the Stanlow Refinery on the south bank of the Manchester Ship Canal, plans are to build a facility that converts non-recyclable household and commercial waste into sustainable aviation fuel. Once built, it will be connected to Manchester Airport, making it the only airport with direct connections to this kind of fuel.

And Sir Callanan, Minister of Climate Change, was in Staffordshire at JCB’s headquarters and innovation center, where he saw pioneering work on hydrogen. Then I visited Keele University to learn about the Smart Energy Network Demonstrator and check out the wind turbines and solar panels it made for the campus.

At COP26, the UK will work with partners to take steps to protect and restore forests and critical ecosystems and advocate the transition to sustainable, resilient and nature-friendly agriculture.

Protecting people and nature is the second key goal Sharma set for COP26 in his speech, and the UK already has examples of how this can be achieved.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow visited Avalon Marshes, a wetland landscape in the heart of Somersets Levels and Moors. The site has been restored to a wildlife-rich habitat from a former Brownfield site and is now thriving with birds.

Sharma said in his speech that a net zero economy means greening all parts of society. This includes the UK’s medical, judicial and educational system.

Health and Social Welfare Secretary Matt Hancock visited West Suffolk Hospital to talk about the NHS net zero ambitions and urging 40 new hospitals to be environmentally friendly.

Attorney General Robert Buckland visited HMP Five Wells, a new prison under construction in Wellingborough, and announced that four prisons under construction in the UK in the future will be built to eliminate net carbon emissions in the future. Overall, the new design is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 280,000 tons and reduce energy costs by 100 million over the next 60 years.

School Secretary Nick Gibb visited an elementary school in Sussex to learn about the school’s environmental spirit and talk to teachers and students about their interest in climate change action.

At the end of the speech, Sharma reiterated the importance of COP26, taking responsibility and working together to maintain the goal of limiting the global temperature rise of 1.5C to the UK and the world.

This is my last hope to keep 1.5 degrees. It’s your best chance to create a brighter future. The future of green jobs and clean air.

I believe that world leaders will come to their place and will not find shortcomings in the test of fate.

When we pack up and go home, within six months we will be able to say that each of us was responsible for this critical period.

We decided to act. And we kept 1.5 degrees.

Note to editors

COP26 President Alok Sharmas Speech You can choose a planet at gov.uk. Whitelee Windfarm is the UK’s largest offshore wind farm and the UK is the world’s largest offshore wind energy producer. COP26 is widely regarded as the most important climate event since COP21, the 2015 UN climate conference with the Paris Agreement. At the Paris conference, the world first set targets to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius, preferably less than 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels (1850-1900). COP26 is an agreed inventory point every five years where the state agrees to take action to achieve this 1.5C goal. Between 1990 and 2019, the UK grew our economy by 78% while reducing our total greenhouse gas emissions by 44%. 40% of UK electricity in 2012 came from coal. That figure is now less than 2%. It will completely halt coal power generation by 2025.

