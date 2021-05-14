Phil Mickelson receives special exemption to play US Open





Phil Mickelson won’t need to qualify for the US Open after all.

The five-time major champion, who grew up in the San Diego area near this year’s championship venue Torrey Pines, accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play at the 121st US Open next month.

It will be the 30th US Open of Mickelson’s career, a tournament he has never won but has finished second six times.

“Winning the US Open has been an elusive and elusive dream, and I’ve come close so many times,” Mickelson said in a statement. “You can’t win if you don’t play. I am honored and appreciate the USGA for this opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on.”

Mickelson, 50, said last year that he would not accept an invitation to the 2020 Championship, but ended up being exempted for the Winged Foot tournament, where he sadly doubled the final hole in 2006 to miss a playoff all at once. Mickelson missed the cup last year.

Two weeks ago, when asked about the possibility of a special exemption by ESPN, Mickelson said he was unsure if he would agree and said playing in his hometown would not be part of the decision. He said at the time that he would compete in the 36-hole section qualifier on June 7 in Columbus, Ohio, had he not been on the course by then.

Non-exempt players can earn a spot on the field by being among the top 60 in the world on May 24 or June 7. The US Open will be played June 17-20.

Mickelson is ranked 116th in the world. He was the first round leader last week at the Wells Fargo Championship after shooting 64, then followed with scores of 75-76-76 to drop to 69th. In 10 events in 2021, his best result is a tie for 21st place in the Masters.

Mickelson was a 1999 US Open finalist to Payne Stewart in Pinehurst, 2002 to Tiger Woods in Bethpage, 2004 to Retief Goosen in Shinnecock Hills, 2006 to Geoff Ogilvy in Winged Foot, 2009 to Lucas Glover in Bethpage and 2013 to Justin Rose at Merion.

That total of six is ​​the best finalist of any player to ever win the tournament, with the only major preventing Mickelson from completing a Grand Slam career. He has four other top-10s at the US Open.

“Phil Mickelson’s incredible USGA playing record and career accomplishments are among the most remarkable in gaming history,” USGA CEO Mike Davis said in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome him to this year’s US Open at Torrey Pines.”

Mickelson played his first US Open as an amateur in 1990 and played 23 straight games from 1994 to 2016, missing the 2017 tournament due to his daughter’s graduation.

The USGA has now granted 35 players a total of 53 special exemptions dating back to 1966 when it first granted Ben Hogan.

Four-time US Open winner Jack Nicklaus received eight exemptions and played his last in 2000 at age 60. Arnold Palmer received five, and he played his last US Open in 1994 at age 64. Ernie Els got a special exemption in 2019. The last player who had not won the US Open to receive a special exemption was Vijay Singh in 2010.

