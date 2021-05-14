



Prime Minister Exchequer today visited the global leader in renewable energy in Hull to discuss how green jobs will drive the UK’s future economy and recovery from the epidemic.

To mark the six months for Glasgow to hold its COP26 climate conference, Rishi Sunak visited Siemens Gamesa, which plans to double Hull’s site size and create 250 green jobs.

During a tour of the factory, he met an apprentice and a wind turbine manufacturing agent to see the first blade being sent next week to Hornsea Two off the coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea. Upon completion, it will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm and will power 1.3 million households.

The Prime Minister discussed the 12 billion 10th Prime Minister’s plan for better reconstruction through the Green Industrial Revolution, which could create 250,000 jobs across the UK and secure triple private investment.

At Humber, the government is investing tens of millions of dollars to upgrade ports for offshore wind, create 3,000 new jobs and put the region at the heart of the world’s leading offshore wind industry.

Humber has also been awarded the Free Port Status, which promotes local economies, which helps deliver on the government’s commitment to attracting more private investment in the green industry and raising the level of the UK.

Prime Minister Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

The UK is the world’s largest producer of offshore wind energy, and we put Humber at the heart of the green recovery.

This is why we are investing tens of millions of pounds to create more than 3,000 new jobs to upgrade new ports for offshore wind power and granting free port status to attract green investment.

With six months left until the UK hosts COP26 in Glasgow, it’s clear that Humber will play an important role in leading the world in building a better environment from the epidemic.

Siemens Gamesa’s UK Managing Director Clark MacFarlane said:

We are pleased to see Prime Minister Sunaks visit Hull at Siemens Gamesa. As the UK’s leading wind turbine supplier and investor in UK jobs, we have been able to showcase state-of-the-art facilities, pioneering technology and people to help drive and achieve our goals, especially in these unprecedented times.

Siemens Gamesa is a global technology leader in the renewable energy industry, especially in the development, manufacturing, installation and maintenance of wind turbines. A pioneer in the field of renewable energy since the 1980s, and the plant in Hull, based in Alexandra Dock, first opened in September 2016.

