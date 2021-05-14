Christian Pulisic Exclusive – American star Chelsea ‘delighted to be redeemed’ in FA Cup final





There’s one word Christian Pulisic instinctively looks for when considering Saturday’s FA Cup final: redemption.

Chelsea will play the centerpiece of Wembley against Leicester City – Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, stream live on ESPN + – just over nine months after losing last season’s rescheduled final to Arsenal, a game in which Pulisic scored, injured himself and ended up with a runners-up medal as the Gunners won 2-1.

“I watched a bit of [that final again], yes, “he tells ESPN in this exclusive interview.” It was a game where we obviously started strong, we were able to get ahead, but unfortunately it was not our day in the end.

“Obviously the injury has been very difficult for me. But I feel good. I can’t wait to get a bit of a buyout and win this year.”

– FA Cup Final broadcast LIVE: Chelsea vs Leicester, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN + – Pulisic dismisses Chelsea exit speech: ‘I’m happy’ – Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN + (States -United only)

Going further and winning the competition would represent a defining moment in the career of the US international, making him the third American of the modern era – after Carli Lloyd (Manchester City, 2017) and Tim Howard (Manchester United, 2004) – – to win the oldest club cup competition in the world, which was first contested in 1872. (You have to go back to 1873 for the very first American: Julian Sturgis, a poet and novelist who won the trophy when amateur team Wanderers FC beat Oxford University 2-0.) It would also help provide a positive conclusion to a difficult campaign involving more than the usual amount of turbulence, even at Stamford Bridge, and one for Pulisic with roots going back to last season’s finale.

Pulisic had put Chelsea ahead with a cleverly taken goal before suffering a painful hamstring injury as he made his way to Arsenal’s penalty area in search of another. His cry of pain was there for everyone to hear, but he continued for a few strides before unsuccessfully trying to pull.

“I pretty much knew I had done my hamstrings while I was running, but I did everything I could to try and make a shot. In the end, I just couldn’t do it. physically, “he explained. “It was a big game so I had to give it my all.”

Pulisic was in excellent form heading into Saturday’s cup final, with a goal and assist against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, helping the Blues end the season strong. JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Pulisic was blown away, and although that moment marked the end of his final, it was only the beginning of his problems. Last season’s game had been moved to August 1 due to delays due to the first wave of the coronavirus across the UK. A condensed summer break followed, but Pulisic was denied even the shorter break his teammates were given.

“I was doing rehab all the time. I was able to be away for a few days, but it was a quick turnaround because the season was delayed a bit,” he said.

The 2020-21 season started on September 12, but it took almost a month for Pulisic to make his first campaign appearance, with head coach Frank Lampard admitting the club were still looking for the right diet. practice to ensure the winger could be available. on a consistent basis.

Medical reports around Pulisic were often mixed during this time. The forward had not suffered a new injury, but he felt muscle tension on more than one occasion, with medics telling him he was at risk of making the initial hamstring problem worse. The man himself admits he was pushing too hard.

“I was fighting. I wanted to be ready as early as possible at the start of the season,” he said. “I wanted to go right there. Looking back, I guess I could have taken a little longer, but that’s just the kind of attitude I still have: I want to play.

“I always want to put myself in a position where I’m fit and ready to go in every game.”

That battle took on a different dimension when Lampard was sacked in January, with Chelsea languishing in ninth place in the Premier League. Within 24 hours, Thomas Tuchel arrived on an 18-month contract to become the club’s 13th permanent manager since owner Roman Abramovich acquired the Blues in 2003.

Pulisic seemed to have something of an advantage, given he worked under Tuchel as a teenager; they won DFB-Pokal together in 2016. He was an unused substitute as Dortmund beat Bayern Munich on penalties, but Pulisic had already indicated his potential: in April of that year he scored his first goal in the Bundesliga in a 3-0 win over Hamburg. , becoming the fourth youngest goalscorer (aged 17 years and 212 days) in the history of the competition.

Pulisic scored the first goal in the FA Cup final last year, only to suffer a hamstring injury that would spill over into the 2020-21 season. ADAM DAVY / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Tuchel left Dortmund a year later and spent two years at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain before reuniting with Pulisic, who joined Chelsea in 2019 for 57.6million.

“There are a lot of things that I learned, a lot of experiences that I got from that time, so I think he came and probably saw a very different player, hopefully improved a lot.” , Pulisic said.

“I worked on everything. Physically I grew up, I’m a little stronger. I work a lot on it and overall the decision-making, the attacking, everything – finishing, passing – all the des skills that help me dribble my opponents and things like that.

“Obviously, it’s good that [Tuchel] knows me in advance. [But] I wouldn’t say it was a huge plus. “

If anything, Pulisic had to prove himself again. Tuchel has been in charge of 26 games, Pulisic starting 11. In a rare display of verbal emotion, he admitted to feeling “very frustrated” at being dropped for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, after scoring in the opposite match to give the Blues a valuable away goal.

Still, Pulisic insisted he had no desire to seek a move, as has been speculated in some quarters, swearing, “I’m always up for a challenge. I love competition, I love the position I’m in, and appreciate my time here, “but it’s fair to point out that Tuchel’s system has raised new questions about his role. Mainly used as a winger under Lampard – and as such, l One of the Premier League’s best players during Project Restart, the 2019-20 season coda – Pulisic now plays a more central role in Tuchel’s 3-4-2. 1 system.

to play

1:40

Christian Pulisic sits down with ESPN to discuss how things have changed at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard.

“It’s a different position, but I’m used to it,” he said. “It’s a bit of a different system, a different lineup, the way the attacking midfield is slightly more central with the full-backs advancing. But similar ideas, in attack, there’s no exact way to tell “you have to do it. “You have to instinctively make decisions, be creative and change things. It’s always the same.”

And, of course, it all took place against the backdrop of a nationwide lockdown, the third of its kind in the UK. Pulisic lives alone in Wimbledon, far from his family and his hometown of Hershey, PA. He regularly talks to his friends using the Houseparty app, listens to music ranging from rap to country, and seeks solace in religion – a cross his mother gave him is one of his prized possessions – but he is perhaps. be easy to forget the very unusual. circumstances in which Pulisic had to try to settle in a new country. Earlier this season, he still had US dollars in his wallet.

“It was very difficult,” he said. “With COVID-19, being alone in a foreign country is never easy, but luckily I have my teammates that I can see every day, of course. I’m good friends with them. But I am. really excited for things to slowly improve, and maybe i can go out and enjoy london for once. i feel like since i have been here most things have been blocked or with some restrictions.

“It’s been a long time [since I’ve seen family]. My mother was able to visit. My parents try to visit me when they can, when anything is possible. I’m really excited this summer to see most of my family for the first time in quite some time. “

Although he is shy about the details, Pulisic is hopeful that at least one family member can attend the final, with Wembley set to welcome 21,000 fans as the world returns to normal. Leicester beat Chelsea 2-0 on January 19 – the penultimate game before Lampard’s removal – but Chelsea will start this weekend as favorites having won 17 of their 26 appearances under Tuchel, a run which also includes a remarkable 18 clean sheets.

“He brought a lot of structure to our team, especially on the defense,” said Pulisic de Tuchel. “We’re really, really solid. I think that has been our main goal. Offensively too we have a lot of options. We kind of understand the system and the positions that we’re all supposed to play and that’s really the difference. . “

They have a Champions League final against Manchester City and struggle to stay in the top four of the Premier League to come, but first there is the possibility of righting the faults of the FA Cup of the Year. last.

Pulisic puts it this way: “Anytime you’re in a final you want to win it regardless of what’s happened before, but I really want to end up on the good side this year.”

