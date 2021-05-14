Indian Variation UK Indian Covid Variation Increasing





He raised concerns that the Indian Covid variant has nearly doubled in a week in the UK.

The number of cases of the Indian strain, also known as the B16172 strain, has increased from 520 last week to more than 1,300 as of May 12.

Johnson said the remaining second dose for 50 years of age and older would be accelerated so that it would be eight weeks after the first dose.

He added: We will also prioritize the first vaccinations for eligible individuals who have not yet come out, including those in their 40s and older.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the situation is being carefully monitored and the government will not hesitate to take further action if necessary.

Here’s what you need to know about the new variant.

How many Indian Covid variants are in the UK?

Corona virus test / PA wire

The latest figures for May 14 identified 1,313 Indian covid strains in the UK.

Four people have died from this strain in the UK.

Cases are spread across the United States, most of them in the northwest, mainly in Bolton, Sefton in Merseyside, Blackburn in Lancashire, and London.

What is Boris Johnson doing?

The Prime Minister held a Downing Street press conference on May 14 at 5:30 pm.

The Prime Minister said at a Downing Street press conference: The competition between our vaccine program and the virus could become much more intense, so as the situation evolves very closely, we believe we should trust the vaccine to protect the public while monitoring the situation. Do it. So, it’s more important than ever for people to have a second dose of protection.

Therefore, on the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations, we will accelerate the second vaccination left for people over 50 and clinically vulnerable nationwide, giving them 8 weeks after the first dose.

Mr Johnson added: We will also prioritize the first vaccination for eligible individuals who have not yet come out, including those in their 40s or older.

The PM said the troops would be deployed on the streets of Blackburn and Bolton to hand out tests to aid the surge test efforts.

It will also accelerate the release of the vaccine, including an extended open time for vaccination centers.

If you meet a loved one, especially if you haven’t taken the second dose or haven’t yet had time to make a full effect, think carefully about the risks.

Johnson also urged people to think twice before traveling to areas where the incidence of the Indian variant is high and staying with family and friends within the area.

The Prime Minister said at a press conference on Downing Street: I urge people to think twice about it.

We hope that people in the region will recognize that there is an additional risk to progression due to this new strain, and exercise discretion and judgment in a way that is convinced that they are experiencing this epidemic.

Is it possible that the transformation derails the restriction easing?

The Prime Minister has warned that the Indian coronavirus strain could cause serious confusion in plans to ease restrictions as expected.

I don’t think there is a need to postpone our roadmap from the current evidence, he said, with plans to move to phase 3 in the UK starting Monday.

However, I have to evaluate with you that this new variant can cause serious disruption to our progress and make it harder to move to phase 4 in June.

However, he said he did not think it would be impossible to proceed with Step 4 of the roadmap for easing coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister said: This doesn’t mean we can’t go ahead with Step 4.

I don’t think it’s true at all. But now there is a risk of confusion and delay, which means there is a delay in that ambition and we have to be completely realistic about it.

Johnson said that if the Indian strain turns out to be far more contagious than the others, it is likely to face difficult choices.

He said: If it could be delivered a little more, we could continue to some extent as planned, but he said that if the transformations are delivered much more, we are likely to face difficult choices.

However, he said there is no evidence that our vaccine will be less effective in protecting people from serious illness and hospitalization.

Does the AstraZeneca vaccine work in Indian strains among other jabs?

There is currently no evidence that the Indian Covid strain is resistant to current vaccines such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer jab.

Although believed to be more contagious, the virus is not characterized by mutations found in South African strains that can help evade human immune systems and may affect how the coronavirus vaccine works.

Virus expert Professor Robert Dingwall said: This strain is better managed by the vaccine than the South African strain, so those vaccinated have a very low risk of infection, which is likely to be mild.

Coronavirus Vaccine / PA Wire

Can you beat the Indian variant in the UK by introducing a second jab?

When the national vaccination program began in the UK, officials made a drastic decision to postpone booster doses so that more seniors and vulnerable people could get their first shot sooner.

Studies have shown that taking a second dose 12 weeks after the first dose rather than 21 days after the first dose may result in a stronger immune response.

Therefore, it is not yet known whether advancing the date of the second dose could help control the increase in infection.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said surge vaccination would work, but either way is not an easy question.

He told the BBC Radio 4s Today program: One of the challenges with vaccination is that it takes weeks to work… so honestly it’s not an easy question.

Should I have closed the Indian border earlier?

The PM defended not closing the British border to India faster between March and April, saying the South African variant is of greater concern than the Indian variant.

Do not forget that everyone from India or elsewhere must face very strict containment rules.

We’re concerned about this variation and we think this could certainly hinder our attempts to continue the roadmap, but we’re not changing our rating for the (next) phase at this time.

Even in Bolton, the PM said NHS hospital admissions did not increase, and hospitalization levels were very flat nationwide.

He said the public needed to be aware of these barriers, especially in more prevalent areas.

Johnson said Britain should see how the contagiousness of the Indian variant is spreading.

We will respond as soon as we see clear and unambiguous data on this and will do everything necessary to protect the people of this country, he said.

Are Indian Covid variants leading the second wave in India?

In the last 24 hours, following a new strain of coronavirus in India, India has recorded 4,000 deaths and 343,144 new Covid cases.

Scientists believe that the Indian variant could be more contagious than the British variant first discovered in Kent last year, which may be related to the second wave of India.

Professor Dingwall said this could be the dominant tension in the UK, but the risk of a surge in death or hospitalization is low.

He added: As a result, there will be more minor illnesses with little risk of a surge in hospitalization or death.

What other strains have been identified in the UK?

All viruses undergo small genetic changes as they replicate themselves in their host.

While most of these mutations are harmless, some can make the disease more infectious or intimidating, and can circumvent the protection gained through infection or vaccination.

PHE has identified British, South African and Brazilian variants as concerns.

Currently, the vaccine is designed against previous versions of the coronavirus. Scientists still think it should work, but it could be less effective.

However, experts are convinced that the new mutation can be better resolved by modifying the existing vaccine.

The UK government has a contract with biopharmaceutical company CureVac to develop a vaccine against future strains, pre-ordering 50 million doses.

