Moulin Rouge! The Musical, UK Premiere Date Confirmed





Moulin Rouge Producer Global Creatures! The Musical will begin its Press Night performance on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Piccadilly Theater in London, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 (7:00 PM).

Priority reservations start on Monday, May 17th, 2021, and general sales start on Monday, May 24th.

For more information, please visit www.moulinrougemusical.co.uk.

The Moulin Rouge at the center! Musical is about a group of artists fighting to keep the stage show alive. The elements of this story felt very realistic as a company as we quarreled about the Covid shutdown and the delay in the UK premiere. But now we are very excited and honored to finally confirm that our show will be part of the rejuvenated West End. Can’t wait for the red windmill to start in London! Said Carmen Pavlovic, creator and CEO of Global Creatures.

Director Alex Timbers (Here Lies Love at the National Theater, Tony Awards Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Peter, nominated for Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical features John Logan’s books (Tony Award for Red, three Academy Award nominations, including Gladiator and The Aviator) and Sonya Tayeh’s choreography (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, Emmy winner). Music director, orchestration and arrangement by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The production process went as far as possible, including auditions for British casts through the plague.

Alex said: In the last 12 months it has been uniquely difficult to communicate with performers when we are trying to cast a British production. Nevertheless, we are all amazed by the patience and sheer talent of the people we have seen, and we are excited to see the cast come together.

We are excited to finally confirm the date of the UK premiere. I am so happy to be able to look forward to the Moulin Rouge! We welcome life and audience in London.

Moulin Rouge design team! Musicals include Tony Award winner Derek McLane (set; his credits include Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costume, credits include the Olivier Award for Best Costume Design). Tony Award-nominated Justin Townsend (light), Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (hair and wig design, credit includes Come From Away) and Sarah Cimino (make-up design) two times. Casting is done by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Moulin Rouge! The musical was created by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. West End’s Executive Producer is Patrick Murphy, West End’s General Management is at Playful Productions.

Featuring colorful and immersive sets, the musical follows ambitious writer Christian and dancer Satine falling in love. But her boss, the owner of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Gidler puts pressure on her as she relies on her to appease the Duke of Monros, whose money will continue to run.

Baz Luhrmanns’ iconic film comes alive on a stage remixed for today with a new musical mashup splendor. Moulin Rouge! The Musical invites you to a world of passionate romance and eye-catching splendor, where bohemians and nobles work together exhilarating magic!

Introducing the Moulin Rouge! The musical is a 10-year journey across three continents, including 75 songs managed by 165 composers, managed by 31 publishers, and includes hits recently released since the film premiered 20 years ago. It represents over 160 years of music.

Moulin Rouge! The musical’s original Broadway Cast album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Cast Albums chart, is available on the Baz Luhrmanns label, House of Iona, and all digital and streaming providers of RCA Records. Click here to listen to the album.

Moulin Rouge before the pandemic! The musical performed on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theater, which opened on July 25, 2019, and productions for tours in Australia, Japan and North America were also announced.

A theatrical festival of truth, beauty, freedom, and above all, love, this is more than a musical and a state of mind. Welcome to the Moulin Rouge!

If the schedule of the government roadmap is changed or is delayed for any reason, the schedule will be adjusted to ensure that all performances continue safely under the conditions of stage 4 of the roadmap. Moulin Rouge! Musicals continue to demand government-sponsored insurance plans to adequately support the resumption of the theater industry.

Moulin Rouge! Musical-Listing Information

CREATIVE TEAMDirector Alex TimbersBook John Logan Choreography Sonya Tayeh Music Director, Orchestration and Arrangement Justin LevineScenic Design Derek McLane Costume Design Catherine Zuber Lighting Design Justin TownsendSound Design Peter Hylenski Hair and Wig Design David Brian BrownMake-up Design Sarah CiminoMusic Producer Matt StineCasting Pippa Ailion CDG and Pippa Ailion Natalie Gallacher CDG

CASTCast to be announced

Piccadilly Theater 16 Denman StreetLondonW1D 7DY

Season Dates From Friday, November 12, 2021 Press Night Wednesday, December 8, 2021 7:00 PM to Saturday, March 12, 2022 Reservations

Show Time: Saturday Saturday 7:30 PM Wednesday and Saturday 2:30 PM

BOX OFFICE0844 871 7615 www.moulinrougemusical.co.uk

From ticket 25

