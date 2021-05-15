Electric cars in the UK: are we ready for the EV revolution?





The British auto industry has suffered several storms in recent years and has suffered serious difficulties due to Brexit uncertainties, and Covid-19 has closed its dealerships and factories. However, with the signing of a free trade agreement with the EU for automobiles and the UK’s vaccination launch going smoothly, the situation that is somewhat unusual is more optimistic than recently.

But the future brings more challenges. The government sets high standards for the automotive industry, not to mention auto buyers, confirming in November last year that sales of new cars without electrification will be banned in 2030, before being completely banned in 2035.

We have Brexit contracts that are greatly beneficial to the automotive industry, but strict rules of origin mean that by 2027, at least 55% of electric vehicles must be manufactured in the UK or EU before the vehicle can be maintained. Exemption from import or export duties. Batteries and motors tend to make up a significant portion of the value of electric vehicles, and these components are typically manufactured outside the UK and EU, so there is a race going on for automakers to produce batteries and motors here and on the continent.

These challenges present tremendous opportunities and there is a recognition that the UK is in a good position to achieve its ambitious 2030 and 2035 targets for EV adoption and take advantage of EU-UK trade terms that will force us to build our own EV technology. It’s getting bigger. However, these goals and estimates require tremendous change for both industry and consumers. So here we ask a simple question. How is the UK prepared for the EV revolution?

Small street, big market

TheUK is a small country. It takes about two and a half hours to drive the breadth of England from Liverpool to Hull, and 14 hours and a half to drive from Lands End in Cornwall to John OGroats in Scotland.

By comparison, driving across the United States from New York to San Francisco takes at least 43 hours on the road without a stop, while crossing across Texas only takes 12 hours.

So, drivers in the UK tend to have lower mileage than drivers in other countries, and the average Briton is only 7,400 miles per year. Since the EV charging time is much longer than filling the tank of an equivalent gasoline or diesel vehicle, the inconvenience of charging a car battery should occur much less often than in the United States, for example.

Small land in the UK also means much less work to implement a comprehensive national public charging infrastructure, a key requirement for those who regularly cover distances longer than the EV range than in Russia, for example. Adding to the fact that the average length of each car trip in the UK is about 8.5 miles, it’s obvious to charge more often than big, considering the fact that destination chargers are becoming more and more common in supermarkets, hotels, gyms and elsewhere. Weekly rates are typical for many people, especially those without driveways and garages. One of the analogies many people use, for example, is that charging an EV should be similar to charging a smartphone battery. It’s much easier if you have multiple chargers around your home.

Besides, we have to consider how sensitive the British are to getting a new set of wheels. Since the UK market is second only to Germany in the European new car market, our ability to get EVs on the road is important and can be seen from the fact that plug-in cars (EVs and PHEVs) outperformed diesel models in January 2021. . There are about 31 million cars in the UK, but our love of buying a new car should eventually be on our behalf so we can switch to electricity faster than some countries.

Mike Hawes, Chief Executive Officer of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) believes the UK has an advantage in the transition to electric vehicles in this regard. He said British consumers often embrace new technologies quickly, we travel fewer miles on average than other countries, and are a relatively wealthy market.

Transportation Secretary of State Rachel Maclean MP reflected these sentiments, praising the big markets of England and the fact that the British are looking to buy cleaner cars.

In 2019, we became the third low-emission vehicle market in Europe after Norway and Germany, Maclean added. That number is always increasing.

Even if our country is small, even if the British prefer new cars, the spread of electric vehicles proceeds with the growth of stable, inexpensive and convenient charging stations. SMMT Mike Hawes said the government’s commitment to improving the fast charging facility was a welcome step, but argued that if motorists were convinced that recharging was as easy as refueling, a significant investment would be required. In particular, EV drivers need a significant increase in public street charging, as not all drivers have designated off-street parking.

The Department of Transportation (DfT) is on the same page, and recently increased its annual quota by 20 million to allow Congress to spend on street chargers in residential areas. However, some local authorities are slowing down funding because the city council must account for 25% of the cost. Whatever the reason, Capita’s study shows that local authorities plan to install an average of 35 roadside chargers from now to 2025, and 126 local authorities are not.

We raised the issue with Rachel Maclean, who admitted that it was right to report this issue, but noted that 105 congresses took over the funding. She added that we know we need to do more, and that the government wants to make sure that Congress uses the funds. If the 20m looks like a little fry, there is also 1.3 billion central funding to support the nationwide charge point rollout.

In addition to public sector investments, private enterprises must also play a role in their infrastructure. BP Pulse owns and operates the UK’s largest public charging network, and outside affairs chief Tom Callow argued that street chargers, where a mix of home, destination and public charger solutions are the answer, aren’t silver bullets. Callow stressed that billing points aren’t cheap, typically with a cost of 150,000 and an estimate of 2-3 million on a particular site.

Chargers aren’t enough if you can’t trust reliable operation, but not always, according to Driver Power charging point research. Again, transport minister Grant Shapps has previously announced consultations on the regulations, and work is underway to address them.

Andy Palmer, who led the development of the original Nissan Leaf, the world’s first mass-market EV, told the Auto Express podcast that rate points should be in front of the minds of planners and architects when devising a new project.

Whenever you build a new parking lot or building, every parking space should have a charger, he said. The gas station must have a charger. Essentially, you have to make it part of the building code. And you have to do it 10 years before you have a big electric car. That said, if you have most of the electric cars in 2030, make sure we have the infrastructure in the UK right now.

The UK’s electric vehicle-friendly character is reinforced by its position as a hub of engineering expertise, especially in the automotive sector. This has attracted the attention of key investors such as Britishvolt, who plans to build the country’s first giga factory in Northumberland.

When the final phase of construction is completed in 2027, this 2.6 billion plant will produce 300,000 lithium-ion battery packs annually, creating 3,000 jobs directly and 5,000 additional jobs in the wider supply chain. Companies like this are very important even if the UK is compliant with 55% country of origin regulations.

Britishvolts Chief Strategy Officer Isobel Sheldon thought that the lithium-ion battery, the power source for all modern electric vehicles, was actually invented at Oxford University and that this was not necessarily utilized as much as possible, but this could soon change.

Now the UK’s industrial strategy has come to a point where the economy combines the battery industry very nicely for us with a key strategic need to increase jobs and become part of a green recovery.

Sheldon points out that the UK already has a strong supply chain for battery production. Europe’s second-largest nickel refinery can be found in southern Wales, and Lincolnshire produces the highest quality needle coke, a key component of lithium-ion batteries.

We have a good foundation in this country, Sheldon continued. We have industries in need of transition and we have the technologies and innovations to support the development of advanced batteries. When people asked why they were investing in the UK, why wouldn’t I do that?

Rachel Maclean said the government has provided certainty to the UK’s auto industry by setting a clear 2030 deadline to phase out the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars. It’s already driving investment, she said. We always want to see more of it. We are ready to work with the industry to ensure this.

I’ve been seeing innovative players with great interest coming forward and many existing businesses changing focus.

Thinking about electricity? Here’s what you need to know:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos