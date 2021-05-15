Variant of coronavirus from India appears to be spreading in United StatesExBulletin





The coronavirus variant first spotted in India appears to be spreading in the United States, which is concerning as this variant appears to be more contagious and better evade the immune system.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Thank you. Nice to be here.

CORNISH: Remind us exactly what variant this is.

STEIN: Yeah, so the one we’re talking about is called B1617. And like you said, it was first spotted in India, and it’s sometimes called the double mutant because it contains two mutations that scientists are concerned about because they could make the virus more threatening. And we have all seen how bad things are right now in India. You know, we don’t know how much this is due to this variant. But this variant may play a role.

CORNISH: Like you said, B1617 – it’s already in the US

STEIN: Yeah.

CORNISH: How common is that?

STEIN: So, you know, the variant that was first spotted in the UK is still the dominant strain in the US. But the one first spotted in India appears to be on the rise and may already start to overtake some of the other variants that have circulated in the country. According to the CDC’s latest estimate, this B1617 variant may have increased infections from around 1% to more than 3% nationwide. And it can be much more common than that in some parts of the country. The CDC estimates that it could account for over 10% of infections in the New York, New Jersey area and over 17% of infections in some western states – you know, like Colorado, Montana, Utah, Wyoming and the Dakota. I discussed this with Dr. Jeremy Luban of the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

JEREMY LUBAN: Looks like 617 is gaining ground. It outperforms other viruses. It replaces all the variations that existed before. And it’s always a problem when something like that changes because we don’t know what’s going to happen.

CORNISH: Rob, can you describe the paths this might take?

STEIN: Yeah. So, you know, this variant seems to be the most contagious yet. So, you know, it could just make the pandemic worse in this country if it started to spread widely, you know. Now the good news is that vaccines seem to work very well against this, especially in preventing people from getting really sick and dying, which is the most important thing, but maybe just not so well for preventing. infections. . But the immunity provided by vaccines may not last that long, so we may need boosters sooner. And people also may not be as protected from infection if they had been infected with any of the earlier strains before, so they may be more vulnerable to it.

I discussed this with Dr. David Montefiori from Duke University. He is studying how effective this variant is in thwarting the immune system.

DAVID MONTEFIORI: I am very concerned about the increasing number of cases of this variant in the United States and in other parts of the world. You know, we are watching this closely. What he is likely to do is prolong the pandemic, and we want to get it under control as quickly as possible.

STEIN: So, you know, Audie, that’s just another reason why it’s really important to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible, both in this country and around the world, to prevent this variant from spreading. take off and prevent new from evolving.

CORNISH: That’s NPR health correspondent Rob Stein.

(SOUND EXPRESSION OF “SATIE” BY PACO)

