Climate Crisis: UK’chases’ in global competition for metals supply for green technology | Climate news





According to the president of a company investigating lithium reserves in Cornwall, the UK is “catching up” in a global race to domestically procure the essential metals it needs to tackle climate change.

It took less than 10 years before the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars was banned.

And globally, there is a surge in demand for metals essential to new green technologies, such as lithium in electric vehicle batteries.

UK has no commercial lithium production and the industry is in its infancy.

The UK currently has no commercial lithium production and the industry is in its infancy.

Cornish Lithium is exploring two locations in Cornwall. One is hard rock and the other is geothermal water.

Jeremy Wrathall, the company’s chief executive, said he believes enough lithium can be found in Cornwall to meet the UK’s needs within 10 years.

However, commercial production of Cornish Lithium is still several years away.

Most of the world's lithium ships to China for battery processing.

“Europe and the UK are having serious problems supplying the chemicals needed to get into electric vehicles.

“Recently, with the British government, the penny has fallen.

“We are far behind China. China has been planning this for years.

“They could see electric cars on the horizon. They locked up all the supply chains they needed.

“And it really puts Europe and the UK at serious penalties. This is a very worrisome picture.”

Most of the world’s lithium is now produced in Australia and South America and shipped to China for battery processing.

The Faraday Institute, the UK’s electrochemical energy storage research organization, believes the UK will need about 75,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year by 2035 to meet its production needs.

The supply chain and its environmental footprint will be questioned until the UK can find lithium close to household imports, according to Professor Richard Herrington, director of earth science at the Natural History Museum.

Minister's warning of climate summit

He said: “The British government has made a commitment to net zero carbon by 2050. This is a really commendable goal, but we know that mitigation techniques are needed to achieve that goal. Stop burning hydrocarbons in cars You should.

“Without this mining, we can’t have the tremendous energy revolution we want.”

The International Energy Agency has warned that the supply of critical minerals essential for key clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles and wind turbines must be rapidly supplied to meet global climate targets for decades to come.

It is said that it uses six times more minerals than conventional cars to manufacture ordinary electric vehicles.

