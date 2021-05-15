US Attorney Awards Excellence in Law Enforcement | USAO-NDTX





Acting United States Attorney Prerak Shah presented the 2021 United States Lawyer Excellence Awards on Friday, honoring law enforcement officers and officers who go beyond the call of duty to keep people safe. their communities.

It’s hard to believe COVID-19 has been raging here in North Texas for over 14 months. But while much of the rest of the country was safe at home, you all continued to risk your health and safety in the pursuit of justice, acting. US Attorney Shah said during a social distancing ceremony at Belo in Dallas. You are all invaluable assets to our offices and true heroes to our communities. You represent the best of the best in law enforcement.

The fellows worked in the following cases:

United States vs. Sean DeAndrea Lewis Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Marshals Service This investigation led to the prosecution of a federal inmate who fabricated a vicarious murder plot in order to receive potential credit for his sentence .

United States v. John CooperDefense Criminal Investigative Service This investigation uncovered an illegal bribe ring and conspiracy to defraud TTRICARE over $ 65 million. The head of the pharmaceutical marketing company was convicted at trial and two of the marketers pleaded guilty to recruiting more than 2,300 patients, many of whom were on active duty at Fort Hood. More here.

United States v. Bo Jack Kelly Texas Department of Public Safety Investigation led to prosecution of a Shallowater, Texas man for using various social media accounts to coerce a 14-year-old to send him sexually videos self-explanatory.

United States v. Cynthia Carrasco Drug Enforcement Administration with Amarillo Police Department This investigation led to the prosecution of a drug dealer who sold a lethal dose of heroin killing an Amarillo woman. More here.

Operation Double EagleDrug Enforcement Administration This investigation led to the prosecution of cocaine traffickers linked to Car Del Noreste and the seizure of over 55 kilograms of cocaine, 92 kilograms of methamphetamine and 374 kilograms of marijuana.

Forest Park Medical Center IRS-Criminal Investigation Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service and US Office of Personnel Management Office of Inspector General This multi-year investigation resulted in the prosecution of 21 defendants in a $ 40 million healthcare bribe program that caused half a billion dollars in corrupt claims to be submitted to government and private insurance, causing $ 80 million in losses. More here.

United States v. Marcus Anthony Braziel Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and IRS-Criminal Investigation Division Mass shooting from Odessa in August 2019. More information here.

United States v. Broussard, et al. Federal Bureau of Investigation This multi-year investigation resulted in the prosecution of 13 members of a violent criminal enterprise who routinely robbed customers leaving banks. More here.

United States vs. Jose Linares Federal Bureau of Investigation This investigation led to the prosecution of a Honduran who operated a $ 2.3 million Ponzi-link project. More here.

United States v. Jose Daniel FloresDrug Enforcement Administration This investigation led to the prosecution of members of the Texas Syndicate gang. As a result, 11 defendants pleaded guilty, resulting in a total of 1,114 months in federal prison. More here.

United States v. Yaser Said United States v. Yassein and Islam Said Federal Bureau of Investigation This investigation led to the prosecution of the brother and nephew of Yaser Said, the FBI’s Top 10 suspect, for helping him escape capture for over 12 years. More here and here.

The staff of the United States Attorneys Office are grateful for the sacrifices, dedication and skill of law enforcement officers.

U.S. Attorney General and U.S. District Chief Justice Barbara MG Lynna also presented the Administration of Justice Award, recognizing a staff member who consistently provides exceptional support, to information technology specialist Eric Umbarger and the Barefoot Sanders Attorney of the Year Award to Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Eggers, Deputy Chief of NDTX National Security and Cyber ​​Security Division.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos