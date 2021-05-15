Reopening of the Canada-U.S. Border: Trudeau government begins talks





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has begun preliminary internal talks on reopening the border with the United States, even as Canada lags behind its neighbor on immunization.

Senior officials have started formally discussing options on how to proceed, three people familiar with the matter said, on condition that they were not identified. One question under consideration is whether to use a two-way system in which quarantine and testing requirements would be relaxed for vaccinated travelers.

A separate official speaking on condition that they not be named disputed that there had been any new developments or discussions at the border, saying there had been no noticeable change in policy.

“We introduced significant restrictions at our borders over a year ago to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Canada,” said James Cudmore, director of communications for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, in a statement . “Each month, the federal government consults with public health officials to understand what changes are needed to existing measures at our borders to protect our communities from Covid-19.”

“Minister Blair is in regular contact with his American counterparts on issues related to our shared border. Until conditions on both sides of the border change very substantially, measures at our borders will remain intact, ”Cudmore said.

The world’s longest international border has been closed since March 2020 to most non-essential travel, significantly reducing land and air traffic between the two countries. The restrictions have hit the country’s tourism and air transport sectors particularly hard – one estimate says the measures cost those industries about C $ 20 billion ($ 16.5 billion) in revenue last year.

“At the end of the day, it’s a political decision, and at what point the Canadian side – and it’s the Canadian side at this point that is the slowpoke – decides they are ready to receive and what categories of people they open up to, ”said Michael Kergin, former Canadian ambassador to the United States, in a telephone interview. “A phased reopening would be the logical approach.”

Progressive movements

Any reopening of the border would be gradual and dependent on the decline of cases in both countries, officials said.

The third wave of the pandemic has hit the northern country harder due to a vaccine rollout that has been slowed by supply issues and shipping delays. Many Canadian provinces remain in prolonged detention even as the country has stepped up its vaccination campaign.

A reopening of the border is unlikely to be imminent and discussions within the government are only just beginning, officials said. According to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, 34.1% of Canadian residents have received a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and only 2.7% are completely inoculated, compared to 46.6% and 35.8%, respectively, in United States.

Trudeau said most Canadians likely won’t be fully immunized until September.

Harmonized

One challenge is to find an approach, in coordination with the United States, to verify vaccination documentation. Trudeau said Canada was open to vaccine passports, which are electronic documents that would allow countries to verify whether travelers have been vaccinated. The administration of US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has dismissed them. This will leave it up to businesses and other institutions such as colleges to determine their own rules.

“It would make sense for us to align ourselves with partners around the world on some sort of proof of vaccination or vaccine certification,” Trudeau said at a May 4 press conference. “We are looking at it very carefully, in the hope of aligning ourselves with the allied countries, but I cannot speak for the United States and the choices they might make as to who to welcome in their country.”

Canada said it was working with the European Union to align its approaches. The EU is already moving forward with plans to end internal travel restrictions for those vaccinated.

“The problem is, we have an asymmetric situation here,” Kergin said, referring to the vaccination disparity between Canada and the United States.

(Updates with a comment in the official’s third paragraph stating that the policy has not changed)

