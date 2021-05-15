US STOCKS-Wall Street extends rally, but heads for weekly loss





* Chips jump after lawmakers unveil $ 52 billion in funding

* Disney shares drop after subscriber adds disappointment

* Airbnb wins as bookings increase

* Index up: Dow 1.07%, S&P 1.46%, Nasdaq 2.12% (late afternoon updates, date change, byline)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) – Wall Street rallied widely at the end of a week of whipsaw buying and selling as signs of an economic recovery collided with growing inflation nervousness.

All three major US indices leaned on Thursday’s gains, in which the S&P 500 saw its largest single-day percentage rise in more than a month.

Still, the indices are on track for their worst weeks since late February amid concerns over soaring prices, despite assurances from the US Federal Reserve that the short-term spikes will be temporary.

“The Fed is right and these (inflation) fears are overblown,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president of Wealthspire Advisors in New York. “A lot of prices came down during the height of the pandemic due to declining demand and now they’re back to pre-pandemic levels. I would call this transient.”

Economic data has shown that retail sales growth is stagnating and consumer confidence has plummeted as prices remain on an upward trajectory, suggesting that while the demand boom may take a break, inflation will fail. did not.

“Today’s retail report shows there is still work to be done,” added Pursche. “But fundamentally and structurally speaking, the economy continues to improve and that bodes well for stocks.

But indicating that economic activity will soon return to normal, revised guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outside and can avoid wearing masks. wear them indoors in most places.

For an interactive graph on the progress of immunization around the world, click here https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 365.02 points, or 1.07%, to 34,386.47, the S&P 500 gained 60.01 points, or 1.46%, to 4,172.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 278.15 points, or 2.12%, at 13,403.13.

The top 11 sectors of the S&P were green, with energy, boosted by the rebound in crude prices, enjoying the largest percentage gain.

Chips have given the tech sector a boost, extending gains following a Reuters report that Washington lawmakers are set to unveil a $ 52 billion proposal to help microchip production in the USA.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index was last up 3.3%.

The first quarter earnings season is approaching its final curtain, with 457 constituents of the S&P 500 reporting results. Of those, 87% beat consensus estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Major retailers Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s and more are on the scene next week.

Analysts now see S&P annual earnings growth of 50.6%, in total, for the January-March period, more than triple the rate expected at the start of the quarter, per Refinitiv.

Walt Disney Co shares fell 2.3% after subscriber additions to its streaming service fell short of expectations.

Airbnb Inc reported a 52% jump in bookings as vaccinations spur growing vacation rental demand, pushing its inventory up 2.9%.

Rising issues outnumbered falling issues on the NYSE by a ratio of 4.44 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 4.04 to 1 favored the advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 69 new highs and 48 new lows. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

