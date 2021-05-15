Eleven defendants charged with murder in Indian country | Takeover bid





A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma returned separate indictments charging 11 accused of murder and other violent crimes stemming from the Indian Country.

During a three-day grand jury session at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Department of Justice attorneys organized the crime and gang section, working with and at support of the United States Attorney General’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, obtained indictments indicting the 11 defendants. These indictments followed the quashing or dismissal of state cases following the United States Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

In July 2020, the United States Supreme Court determined in McGirt v. Oklahoma that the historic boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation had never been removed by Congress and, therefore, the State of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Jimcy McGirt for first degree rape and other state crimes. On March 11, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that the Cherokee Reservation and Chickasaw Reservation also had not been removed. Similar rulings affecting the Seminole and Choctaw reservations were released by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on April 1. As a result of these decisions, the United States has primary federal jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by or against Native Americans committed in the 26 counties of the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The following indictments were returned by the federal grand jury and filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma:

United States v. Gregory Gamblin Murder in an Indian country.

United States v. Gunnar Mathew Hemingway Murder in Indian Country; using, carrying and discharging a firearm during and in connection with a violent crime; causing the death of a person.

United States v. Cody Nash James Murder in Indian Country; causing the death of a person.

United States v. Brian Mack Murder in an Indian country.

United States v. Robert Mitchell Murder in Indian country.

United States v. Murder of the parish of Clifton in an Indian country; kidnapping resulting in death in an Indian country.

United States v. Jeffrey Pierce Murder in Indian country.

United States v. Tyas Short Second Degree Murder in Indian Country; using, carrying and discharging a firearm during and in connection with a violent crime; causing the death of a person.

United States v. Devin Sizemore Murder in an Indian country; second degree murder in an Indian country; intentional homicide in an Indian country; child abuse in Indian country; assault causing serious bodily harm in Indian country; and assault on a policeman in an Indian country

United States v. John Duncan Stubbs Murder in Indian Country; using, carrying and discharging a firearm during and in connection with a violent crime; causing the death of a person.

United States v. Johnson Wisdom Murder in Indian Country.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Criminal Division of the Justice Departments; Acting US Attorney Christopher J. Wilson of the Eastern District of Oklahoma; and Special Agent in Charge Melissa R. Godbold of the FBI Field Office in Oklahoma City made the announcement.

The FBI is investigating the cases.

Trial attorneys Gerald Collins, Rebecca Dunnan, Alex Gottfried, Lisa Man, Matthew Mattis, Christina Taylor, Christopher Taylor and Kristen Taylor of the Criminal Section of the Organized Crime and Gangs Section are pursuing cases with the Lawyers Office of the United States for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

An indictment is only an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a court.

