Real Madrid Clasicos vs Barcelona league will not be in the United States





La Liga president Javier Tebas has all but ruled out the possibility that the Clasico league between Real Madrid and Barcelona will one day take place in North America.

Since La Liga signed a 15-year deal with Relevent Sports in 2018 to promote the sport in North America and expand the competition’s brand, they have tried unsuccessfully to host a league game in the United States.

Tebas said there was more hope of hosting La Liga matches in the United States, but not with regard to the Clasico.

“Organizing the Clasico in the United States would be more complicated,” Tebas said on Friday.

“It’s the match between the most important clubs in the world. I have to be honest, it’s complex.

“But it increases the possibility of hosting other official matches there. We have tried and will continue to do so. We hope that in the not too distant future we can see Barcelona play a game there one season, the Real Madrid., Atletico Madrid or other clubs another season. “

ESPN has acquired the broadcast rights to La Liga Spain throughout the 2028-29 season and will begin coverage in August.

“After this deal with ESPN, our fans in the United States deserve to have a top game there,” Tebas said.

A friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid took place on American soil on July 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as part of the 2017 International Champions Cup and turned out to be a great success.

Relevent Sports owner and president Stephen Ross, whose group hosts the International Championship Cup, said, “We have been involved for the past 10 years in bringing international football to the United States. We have sold almost all of the international matches.

“The two most popular teams are Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​that’s what we’ve learned. We want to show America how good European football is.”

Tebas, meanwhile, believes the new broadcast deal will allow La Liga to continue to move closer to the Premier League’s level of popularity.

“Our obsession is not to surpass the Premier League but to grow,” he said. “I think in recent years we’ve grown closer to the Premier League in the US and around the world. I think we will get closer, but the Premier League is not an obsession; our obsession is La Liga. “

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, meanwhile, believes La Liga offers better quality players than any other competition, including the Premier League.

“In Spain our main characteristic is that the players are very talented,” Pique said. “Obviously, there is talent everywhere. But if you compare it to the Premier League, football, there are a lot more physical, strong players, going from box to box.

“It’s different in Spain. The quality of the players or the talent is a little better, has increased in recent years compared to other leagues. It’s something that makes us different and special.”

Pique wants to experience playing again on American soil.

“Whenever we have had the opportunity to go there to play games, we have had a great experience in different cities,” he said.

“I hope we can go there and play in the future. I know we have a lot of fans in America and I hope we can play it for them. I think every year the quality of the games and the La Liga players are increasing. We have the best competition in the world. “

Tebas believes the deal with ESPN underscores the importance of domestic competition at a time when it is threatened by the creation of a separatist European League.

“It proves the strength of national competitions,” Tebas said.

“Not only in the case of La Liga, but also in relation to the Premier League and the Bundesliga. There is no need to create new competitions by saying that the world of football does not generate money.

“This is not true. This deal proves it and strengthens our position as a league against what some clubs in the Super League have said.”

