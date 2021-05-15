GLOBAL MARKETS – US equities take off again; dollar bond yields fall





(Updates to US Shutdown)

* The MSCI World index, S&P 500, both up 1.5%;

* Wall St extends recovery at end of volatile week

* Some investors expect markets to remain volatile

* Overall performance of assets http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

By Koh Gui Qing

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) – US stocks rebounded in a strong rebound on Friday as investors put aside inflation fears and bought stocks hit by the week’s volatility, the return to riskier assets weighing in on the dollar.

The rise in equities was in line with the strength in global equities, as investors shelved fears that the rise in prices could lead the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates earlier than expected and reduce the flow of liquidity that propelled the financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1%, the S&P 500 jumped 1.5%, the highest level on record since March 26, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.3%, its biggest gain in a day in about two months.

The MSCI World Index, which tracks 50 markets, jumped 1.5%.

But some have warned that investors could be too complacent if they ignore the dangers of accelerating price pressures.

“I don’t see us going to the races,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel, which manages around $ 4 billion in assets. He said inflation risks are “real” and financial markets are likely to be volatile for some time.

“You could buy (stocks) if you could sleep at night with volatility, but I could also have some money.”

Indeed, even with Friday’s strong rally, US stocks still posted their worst performance in nearly three months for the week. The S&P 500 lost 1.4% this week, while the Nasdaq lost 2.3%, declines not seen since February 26.

Still, mega-cap growth stocks, which were beaten this week over concerns over their high valuations, surged, with shares of Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp ending at least 1.9. % each and Tesla Inc jumping 3.2%.

Fears of rising prices erupted this week and spooked markets, and despite assurances from the Fed that it doesn’t expect to tighten policy anytime soon, some investors fear policymakers will judge inflation risks hurt.

The story continues

That said, data released on Friday showed US retail sales unexpectedly stagnated in April as the relaunch of stimulus controls faded, further strengthening arguments that the economic recovery was far from roaring. and that interest rate hikes are not imminent.

This seemed to calm the markets, for the time being.

The US dollar fell as risk appetite recovered and the prospect of earlier rate hikes faded (higher rates reduce the currency’s appeal). Against a basket of six major currencies, the US dollar index lost 0.5% to 90.312.

A weaker dollar lifted the euro, which jumped 0.6% to $ 1.21445.

The surprisingly subdued retail sales report weighed on benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which fell to 1.6335%. Yields on two-year Treasuries fell to 0.1510%.

The drop in rates flattened the yield curve, an indicator of economic growth expectations, by a touch. The spread between two- and ten-year Treasury bill yields, which widened earlier this week as investors focused on inflation, narrowed to 148.3 basis points.

Declines in the dollar and Treasury yields added to the appeal of non-performing bullion, with spot gold rising 0.9% to $ 1,843.11 an ounce.

Oil prices also rebounded on Friday to recover some of the losses seen the day before as a weaker dollar increased the product’s appeal to holders of other currencies.

Brent crude jumped 2.5% to $ 68.70 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2.4% to $ 65.36 a barrel.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin has gained ground after slipping 13% this week on reports of a regulatory investigation into the Binance crypto exchange, and after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the automaker would stop accepting the token as payment due to environmental concerns.

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $ 50,239.51, but was significantly below the all-time high of $ 64,889.97 reached on April 14.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York and Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Mark Heinrich, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

